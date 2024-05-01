Trappings and Tools

Update your tack and gear with these items curated by Western Horseman.

Whether you’re new to horse ownership or just want to ensure you’re covered on equipment, we’ve put together a list to help you make sure you’re all set. Meredith Kovener from JT International Distributors, Inc. shares some gear that most horsemen need on hand for everyday riding and care. If you’re unsure of what you need, she suggests leaning on an experienced horse person for advice.

“Find someone who has the knowledge to help you learn and guide your selections so you’re not buying things that are either not going to hold up or aren’t the right thing for you and your horse,” Kovener says. Kovener also advises you don’t have to buy everything all at once. And don’t feel like you need the fanciest items — often, workmanlike pieces will hold up for longer.

“[For] the essential items, it’s always important to consider the function and the fit of them over what they look like,” Kovener says.