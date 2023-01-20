7 Best Payout Canadian Online Casinos for Real Money Gambling

If you live in Canada, and if you’re looking to play a wide range of the best payout online slot machines you’ve come to the right place. We’ve evaluated countless online casinos to bring you a simplified listing of the 7 best Canadian online casinos.

The sites we feature for you on this page are all fully licensed to offer real money gambling services, and they are all controlled by reputable operators with excellent reputations.

They are free to sign up to, and if you sign up today, you can claim a guaranteed new player welcome bonus upon depositing.

There are over 1,000 games to explore at these casinos, and they can be accessed from any modern desktop, laptop, smartphone or tablet device with internet/Wi-Fi connectivity.

Our #1 choice for Canadians is Spin Casino, but the others are great in their own right for a variety of reasons you’ll discover as you keep reading.

Let’s begin.

Top 7 Canadian Online Casinos with Best Payouts

Spin Casino (#1 Pick for Canadians)

New players get up to C$1,000 in free bonus cash

1,050+ games from Microgaming and 15+ other game development studios

Impressive live dealer casino from Evolution Gaming

Earn redeemable loyalty points and exclusive rewards

an eCOGRA-certified online casino that’s licensed in Malta

Multi-million dollars jackpots are up for grabs daily

Play instantly from a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop

Most major Canadian payment methods accepted here

Spin Casino is one of the world’s oldest and most trusted online casinos. It’s powered by award-winning Microgaming software, plus you can also find games from Triple Edge Studios, All41 Studios, Stormcraft Studios, Just for the Win Studios, Fortune Factory Studios, and others.

There are over 1,000 games to explore, and it’s home to the famous Mega Moolah jackpot slots and the WowPot jackpot slots. You can also find Megaways slots, table & card games, state-of-the-art live dealer games, video poker games, instant win games, and more.

If you sign up to Spin Casino today, you can get up to C$1,000 in free bonus cash over your first three deposits, and the good news is that you can deposit and withdraw here using one of several popular Canadian online payment options. From the moment you sign up, you can earn loyalty points by playing any of your favourite games, and your points can eventually be exchanged for cold hard cash.

Jackpot City (Best Games Selection)

Get up to C$1,600 if you sign up here today

Microgaming-powered casino with over 1,100 games to choose from

Runs one of the best Canadian online casino VIP programs

Accepts a variety of popular Canadian payment methods

State-of-the-art selection of live dealer games

Play to win the C$1,000,000.00+ Mega Jackpot any day of the week

Works well on desktop and mobile

Licensed in Malta and eCOGRA certified

Jackpot City Casino is a great place to play for newbies and seasoned pros, and if you register a new account, don’t forget that you can claim up to C$400 on your first, second, third and fourth deposits, thanks to the generous welcome bonus.

This top Canadian online casino is powered by Microgaming software, and you can play either instantly in your web browser or from within a secure download client. It has a comprehensive range of slots (e.g., progressive jackpot slots, 3-reel slots, 5 and 6-reel video slots/Megaways slots), as well as hundreds of other classic table & card games, live dealer games, and so much more.

Jackpot City Casino is owned & operated by one of the most trusted names from the online gambling industry, and it has everything a player could want from an online casino. It’s fully licensed in Malta, and it’s eCOGRA-certified.

Ruby Fortune (Highest Payout Slots)

New players can claim up to C$750 over first three deposits

Explore over 1,200 games from Microgaming and other game studios

Live dealer games provided by Evolution Gaming

Most major Canadian payment methods accepted

One of the best casino loyalty programs online today

Home to some of today’s biggest online jackpots

Licensed in Malta and certified by eCOGRA

Play on mobile (smartphone/tablet) or desktop

Ruby Fortune Casino consistently ranks as one of the best Canadian online casinos. You can find more than 1,200 games here from Microgaming (and from more than 15 of Microgaming’s partner development studios), with brand-new games arriving almost weekly.

As well as being home to some of today’s biggest online jackpots, you can also find a healthy selection of video poker games, blackjack and roulette games, live dealer games, instant win & lotto-style games, and more.

Don’t forget that you can claim up to C$250 on the first, second AND third deposits if you sign up here today, and you will become part of an attractive loyalty program from the moment you start playing any of your favourite games in the real money mode. Any points that you earn can be exchanged for cash, plus you can also look forward to plenty of other perks, benefits, and rewards as a frequent real cash player.

Double up on your first deposit up to C$500

2000+ games to explore from 25+ leading software providers

It has one of the best live dealer casinos (Evolution and Pragmatic Play)

It also has a sports betting product

Controlled by a reputable operator and fully licensed in Malta

No download is required to play whatsoever

Relatively low wagering requirements are attached to all bonuses

Canadian dollars and multiple Canadian payment options are accepted here

Royal Panda Casino is regarded by many as being the number one Canadian online casino out there today. It has everything a player could want from an online casino, including a sports betting product and live games from multiple providers, as well as over 1,000 slots alone and hundreds of other proven-performing games.

It’s also a top choice for players because it runs lots of prize-packed online casino promotions, sports book promotions and live dealer promotions, which means there’s always something exciting going on here. On your first deposit, you can get up to C$500 in free bonus cash with a guaranteed 100% match bonus.

It’s a great place for all types of players, and it has a comprehensive selection of more than 1,400 slots from some of today’s best studios, such as Blueprint Gaming, Play’n GO, Yggdrasil Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Relax Gaming, Microgaming, Quickspin, Push Gaming, StakeLogic, Wazdan, Gaming Corps, Slotmill, and Hacksaw Gaming, to name just a few.

Generous welcome bonus worth up C$6,000 + 200 Free Spins

More than 2,500 games from 45+ software providers & game studios

Entirely non-downloadable casino with fast-loading games

Prize-packed promotions running daily, such as the iconic Drops & Wins promo

Multiple Canadian online payment options and Canadian dollars are accepted here

Fully licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority

Runs DAILY online slot tournaments with cash prizes and free spins to be won

Lots of progressive jackpot slots to choose from

If you’re looking for somewhere completely new to play that has it all in terms of games, promotional offers, bonuses, a fantastic VIP program and online slot tournaments, then look no further than N1 Casino, which really does have it all.

The multi-tiered sign-up bonus is spread out over your first four deposits, and it includes up to 200 Free Spins for selected online slots and up to C$6,000 in free bonus cash. You can double up on your first deposit up to C$1,500 +150 Free Spins. Get a 75% match worth C$1,500 on your second deposit and a 100% match bonus worth up to C$1,500 +50 Free Spins on your third deposit.

There’s such a diverse range of games to choose from; there really is something for everyone. If you’re new to online casinos or simply looking for somewhere new to play, you must check out N1 Casino at some point. You won’t be disappointed.

Over 1,200 games to choose from, supplied by Microgaming and 15 other studios

Four-tier welcome bonus worth up to C$1,200

eCOGRA-approved casino licensed in Malta

Great mobile app for playing on smartphones

Fantastic rewards scheme + 2500 FREE points upon registering

Plenty of secure Canadian payment options accepted

Daily deposit bonuses and tournaments with guaranteed prizes

Home to the famous Mega Moolah, WowPot, and Must Win Jackpot slots

Royal Vegas Casino has been around for two decades now, and it’s one of the most recognized online casinos in the world. Traditionally a Microgaming-powered casino, it also now has games from 20 other leading game development studios, such as JFTW Studios, Crazy Tooth Studios, Foxium, Slingshot Studios, Triple Edge Studios, Stormcraft Studios, and Fortune Factory Studios, to name just a few.

If you’re looking for a casino that’s packed with life-changing jackpot slots that can be won on any lucky spin, at any time of the day, and if you’re looking for a casino with cutting-edge live dealer games, look no further than Royal Vegas Casino. It’s one of the best all-around casinos, and it works well across all devices.

If you sign up here today, don’t forget to claim your four-tier welcome bonus, which includes a guaranteed 100% matching deposit bonus worth up to C$300 on your first, second, third, and fourth deposits.

Welcome bonus includes 200 Free Spins and up to C$2,000 in free bonus cash

Over 2,000 games from 45+ different providers

Live dealer games from Evolution Gaming, Playtech, Pragmatic Play, + others

Daily slot tournaments with guaranteed prizes

Runs one of the best Canadian online casino loyalty programs

Home to plenty of progressive jackpot slots with huge jackpots

No download required and the website works well across smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops

Accepts a wide variety of trusted Canadian online payment methods

Slot Hunter Casino is one of the newest Canadian online casinos from our list, having opened as recently as 2020. It’s an entirely non-downloadable online casino, and it has over 2,000 games from approximately 48 leading software providers and game development studios, such as Evolution Gaming, Microgaming (Games Global), Betsoft, Playtech, Thunderkick, and Pragmatic Play.

Apart from the comprehensive selection of slots, they also have card & table games, jackpot games, live games, and more, and they run some exciting daily slot tournaments with great prizes to be won. If you love slots, then you will love playing here.

Don’t forget that you can get up to 200 Free Spins and up to C$2000 in free bonus cash over your first two deposits, and then you can look forward to plenty of other casino bonuses and prized-packed promotions throughout the year. If you’re looking for somewhere new and exciting to play, Slot Hunter is definitely the casino you should check out before trying any of our other reviewed Canadian online casinos.

Everything you need to know about signing up to one of these top-rated Canadian online casinos

How to get started at a Canadian online casino

Getting started at one of our featured Canadian real money online casinos is really easy. You must be at least 18 years old to play, and before you can start playing, you need to register a new account. The online registration form will take less than a couple of minutes to fill out, and then as soon as your new account has been activated, simply head to the cashier section so that you can deposit and start playing any of your favourite games in the real money mode.

Although you don’t need it straight away, you will at some point need to send the casino’s verification department a scanned colour copy of your ID (e.g., passport or driver’s license or passport). Just make sure that it’s valid. You will also need to send in a proof of address, which could be either a gas or electricity bill, mobile phone bill, or bank statement. Just make sure that it’s less than three months old.

How to deposit at any of our reviewed casino sites

This is the easy part. Simply log in to your account, go to the casino’s cashier section, and then choose which deposit method you would prefer to use. Now, all that’s left to do is enter the amount that you wish to deposit and then follow the instructions that appear on the screen for you to complete the transaction.

At many of our featured casinos, you will find that the deposit limit can be as little as C$5.00 to C$20.00, depending on the casino. You will also find that most deposit methods are instant and that the main deposit/withdrawal methods accepted at these casinos include credit & debit cards, prepaid cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and in some cases, cryptocurrencies.

What kind of games can I play at these casinos

The vast majority of games to play at these casinos are slots. You can generally find upwards of 800 slots alone, as well as traditional table & card games, such as craps, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker (e.g., video poker, casino hold ’em, Caribbean stud poker, and three-card poker). To really get the most out of your time, don’t forget to check out several famous live dealer games, such as Live XXXtreme Lightning Roulette, MONOPOLY Live, Live PowerUp Blackjack, Sweet Bonanza Candyland Live, and Live Super Sic Bo, to name just a few hit titles.

If you’re feeling lucky and fancy a shot at winning a life-changing jackpot, then you need to keep an eye out for the Mega Moolah progressive jackpot slots, and the WowPot jackpot slots, as well as the Age of the Gods jackpot slots, Jackpot Raiders, and Egyptian Emeralds: Power Play Jackpot. Depending on which of these casinos you sign up to will determine exactly which progressive jackpot slots and live dealer games you will have access to.

Are the casinos safe to sign up to, and are my personal details and money safe?

Yes. All of the Canadian online casinos that have been reviewed and recommended for you right here on this page are perfectly secure. They are protected by what is known as SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption technology that works around the clock to protect your personal details and your funds and keep them in safe hands 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days per year.

In other words, you have nothing to worry about when signing up to any of these casinos, all of which are fully licensed by the renowned Malta Gaming Authority and controlled by reputable operators with sold reputations going back years. Just remember to never save your casino login details when using a shared computer, and always try and come up with a secure password that can’t easily be guessed to better protect yourself.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old must I be to play at these Canadian online casinos?

To be able to register an account at any of our most highly recommended Canadian online casinos, all of which are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, and then to play any of their games in the real money mode, you must be at least 18 years old.

Can I play in Canadian dollars?

Yes. All of our featured sites accept multiple currencies, including Canadian dollars. Just remember to select this C$ as your preferred currency during the sign-up process because you don’t want to have to play in another currency, such as Pound Sterling (GBP/£) or Euros (EUR/€), which you may not be so familiar with. It just makes things easier, plus you won’t be charged any annoying currency conversion fees by your chosen payment method when you’re playing in canadian dollars.

Why are wagering requirements attached to the bonuses?

Unfortunately, wagering requirements (aka roll-over or playthrough requirements) are attached to almost every online casino bonus. If they weren’t, many players would simply take out their bonus money without ever spending it at the casino, and casinos would quickly go out of business.

This is why you must generally wager anywhere from 20x up to 70x times the bonus amount (plus the deposit amount) before you can attempt to withdraw any winnings that you made from your welcome bonus (or any other bonus that you may have claimed). As soon as you’ve completed your wagering requirements, there will be no restrictions on your winnings, and you’re free to withdraw.

What are the best deposit/withdrawal options for Canadian players?

Depending on which casino you sign up to will determine exactly which deposit & withdrawal options you will be able to choose from. However, some of the best and most common online casino payment options that you are likely to come across at our featured casinos are Visa, MasterCard, American Express (and most other credit & debit cards), ecoPayz, Interac, MuchBetter, PayPal, Paysafecard, instant/direct bank transfers, Skrill, and NETELLER.

What happens if I win a life-changing jackpot?

This is a good question because, at some online casinos, withdrawals might be capped at anywhere from C$5,000 to C$50,000 per month. Therefore, if you win a C$1,000,000.00 or more jackpot, some online casinos will pay you in huge regular instalments over a certain period of time rather than in one lump sum. At other online casinos, you will receive your winnings in one huge payout. This also varies from one online casino to the next.

Final Thoughts

Now that you’re a little bit more familiar with how online casinos work, the types of payment methods you can use, how old you need to be, and what types of games you can expect to find, all that’s left to do now is choose one or more of our reviewed Canadian-friendly online casinos and register your free account. Just don’t forget to claim your guaranteed new player welcome bonus that you are entitled to when making your first ever deposit money deposit.

These casinos are ideal for everyone from low rollers to high rollers and from seasoned pros to beginners. They specifically cater to Canadian players in a number of ways, which means that they have everything a Canadian player could ever want from an online casino. They are perfectly secure, often ranked as the best online casinos in the world, and they are all controlled by reputable operators with proven track records.

If you’re looking for the best online casinos to sign up to and play at in 2023, make sure that you give one of these highly recommended online casinos a try before even considering anywhere else that may not be so trustworthy. They have some amazing games, tasty bonuses, and friendly and professionally trained player support agents that are available 24/7, and you can enjoy playing at them from any modern smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer with Wi-Fi/internet connectivity.

Disclaimer

If you’re going to gamble in the real money mode, remember to gamble responsibly, don’t chase your losses because this may result in losing more money, and don’t ever gamble out of necessity. You must be at least 18 years old to gamble for real money at an online casino, and you should always remember that gambling is a risk. No better how sure the odds may seem, don’t forget that no best is guaranteed.

If you do find that you, a friend or a relative is gambling excessively, then the best thing to do would be to stop for a while and seek professional support. Trusted non-profit organizations you can turn to for help are Gambling Therapy, Gamblers Anonymous Canada (+1 855-222-5542), and GamTalk, to name just a few.

Although the owner of this website will make a small commission from successful referrals, it doesn’t in any way impact or influence the reviews or rankings.