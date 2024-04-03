Cool Command Controlled Starch: Your Horse’s Source of Superior Nutrition

Sponsored by Hubbard, an Alltech Company

As performance horse owners, we understand the importance of providing our equine partners with the best possible nutrition to optimize their performance and well-being. That’s why we are thrilled to bring you Cool Command Controlled Starch, a superior feed designed to support your horse’s energy levels while ensuring they receive the vital nutrients they need. With its unique blend of 100% organic trace minerals and low starches and sugars, this feed promotes cool energy burning while delivering performance-enhancing benefits.

What sets Cool Command apart is its dedication to using only 100% organic trace minerals sourced from natural, high-quality ingredients. Unlike synthetic minerals, organic trace minerals are more readily absorbed and utilized by the horse’s body, ensuring optimal nutrient delivery to support their overall health and performance. These minerals play a vital role in promoting immune function, muscle and bone development, and the proper functioning of various physiological processes.

One key aspect that makes Cool Command Controlled Starch exceptional is its low starch and sugar content. Traditional horse feeds often contain high levels of starches and sugars, which can lead to energy spikes and imbalances, resulting in a hot or frenzied horse. With Cool Command, you can rest assured knowing that each serving contains carefully balanced amounts of starches and sugars, providing your horse with a controlled release of energy that is easier to manage.

The controlled starch and sugar levels in Cool Command make it an ideal choice for horses that require a cool-headed temperament, such as performance horses engaged in equestrian sports like dressage, reining, cutting and eventing. By promoting cool energy burning, this feed helps your horse maintain focus, concentration, and level-headedness, enabling them to perform to the best of their abilities.

What makes Cool Command even more remarkable is its versatility. With its ability to meet the nutritional needs of a variety of horses, Cool Command is the perfect choice for feeding the whole barn. Whether you have a mix of performance horses, pleasure horses, or retired companions, Cool Command provides balanced nutrition that supports the well-being of every horse under your care. This convenience allows you to simplify your feeding regimen while ensuring optimal health and performance across the board.

Cool Command Controlled Starch goes beyond its nutritional benefits to prioritize the overall health of your horse. The controlled starch and sugar content can lower the risk of metabolic imbalances, such as insulin resistance and obesity, often associated with high-starch diets. By providing a feed that promotes cool energy burning and supports healthy metabolism, you are taking proactive steps to safeguard the long-term health and vitality of your equine companions.