Dress Like a Dutton with Wrangler’s Newest Drop of the Wrangler x Yellowstone Collection

Sponsored by Wrangler®

Collaboration celebrates the spirit of Dutton Ranch with Yellowstone-branded jackets, hoodies, graphic tees and more.

Paramount’s Yellowstone has enthralled audiences nationwide since its 2018 premiere, and the excitement and chatter around the western drama continues to ramp up with each new season of the crowd-pleasing series.

The smash Paramount hit follows the Dutton Family and focuses on the brood’s ranch set in the western United States. As a program exploring the trials and tribulations of the American West, Wrangler® denim was the obvious choice when it came to styling the cast, as the brand has epitomized the genuine western lifestyle since its founding in 1947. Wrangler pieces could be organically spotted throughout the first three seasons of Yellowstone, which acted as a catalyst for a larger collaboration between the two parties in the fourth season of the series.

The Wrangler brand officially teamed up with the television program in fall of 2021, launching the Wrangler x Yellowstone Collection, a line inspired by the successful Paramount series. The exclusive collection was created to transport viewers to Dutton Ranch through a series of ‘Yellowstone’-themed men’s and women’s graphic tees, twill work shirts, embroidered denim jackets and more. Each style in the collection was thoughtfully designed to evoke the cowboy spirit in all of us and inspire wearers to embrace the western way of life.

Another much-anticipated drop of the Wrangler x Yellowstone Collection will launch this October, including even more pieces inspired by cable’s #1 hit. Aligning with the premiere of Season 5 on November 13, 2022, the newest drop of the collection will feature a new assortment of men’s and women’s apparel created for those dreaming of Dutton Ranch. Key highlights of the latest release include men’s snap shirts with ‘Yellowstone’-themed embroidery, as well as new denim jackets and vests meant to empower wearers to channel the Dutton’s cowboy way of life. The collaboration also offers cozy hoodies and graphic tees for both men and women, serving as fun layering pieces for the fall meant to add a little western ‘Yellowstone’ flair to your typical loungewear.

The latest Wrangler x Yellowstone line is just one of many new launches and collaborations for the denim icon as the brand looks to conclude its year-long 75th anniversary celebration over the next few months. Throughout the milestone year, Wrangler has launched numerous collaborations that have showcased the brand’s western roots, featuring Montana Silversmiths, Will Leather, Leon Bridges, Live Nation, Fender, a collegiate collection and more. Denim lovers can look forward to even more exciting launches to round out the diamond jubilee, with additional collaborations with Pendleton Woolen Mills and Lucchese launching later this fall. After inspiring confidence and charisma in Wrangler wearers for 75 years, the American heritage brand looks forward to outfitting trailblazers for the next 75 years to come.