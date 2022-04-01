Manage Skin Issues Early to Spare the Discomfort

Sponsored by Kinetic Vet

Equine skin and coat health is complicated. KineticVet’s EquiShield line of products offers horse-friendly solutions for nearly every skin or coat ailment. From fungal and bacterial skin issues to sunburn, wounds, IBH, and even allergies, EquiShield covers it all!

KineticVet, founded by brothers and veterinarians Scott and Stuart Pierce, was opened in 1999. Based in Lexington, Kentucky, the horse capital of the world, KineticVet is a tight-knit, family-owned company; more than 20 products have been developed for equine health in the categories of bone health, hoof care, weight management, wound care, and skin and coat health.

EquiShield CK (Chlorhexidine and Ketoconazole) was one of the first products designed for fungal and bacterial skin issues. It was a great product that worked. But, KineticVet quickly realized that using a shampoo in the winter, especially in Kentucky and other snowy states, was not ideal. As a result, EquiShield CK Salve and Spray were developed.

The same great formula became available in different applications so that customers in every state, no matter the weather, could treat the fungal and bacterial skin issues they often battled. Next came EquiShield CK HC Shampoo. This formulation added in hydrocortisone to deal with the inflammation that often comes with fungal and bacterial skin issues. EquiShield CK and EquiShield CK HC are a staple for horse owners in the spring.

Common Skin Issues

Bacterial and fungal skin conditions like rain rot, ringworm, scratches, etc. can be a source of pain and suffering for your horse. In addition to compromising comfort and appearance, skin conditions can interfere with a horse’s ability to perform. On the surface, many skin issues share the same appearance.

Signs include:

Small bumps

Matted hair

Flaky skin

Crusty scabs

Skin inflammation

Hair loss

Treatment involves a combination of practices like avoiding moist conditions which allow the skin to dry out, eliminating parasites that can damage skin, removing crusts and finally using a topical treatment like EquiShield CK.

EquiShield CK is the answer for BOTH bacterial and fungal skin conditions. It contains chlorhexidine and ketoconazole to battle a wide array of skin conditions, including rain rot, ringworm, scratches, pyoderma, etc. The earlier you can apply EquiShield CK to any bacterial or fungal skin issues, the easier it is to spare your horse discomfort.

Another popular EquiShield product is EquiShield SA (Skin and allergy) Powder. If your horse suffers from lumps, bumps, respiratory conditions, and inflamed, reactive skin, you need EquiShield SA Powder! EquiShield SA (Skin & Allergy) Powder is specifically formulated for the horse suffering from allergies. If springtime allergies affect your horse, now is the time to add EquiShield SA to your horse’s regimen. EquiShield SA Powder contains powerful ingredients to provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits to your horse.

Ingredient Table

Quercetin — natural anti-histamine, effective in reducing inflammation

Ground Stabilized Flaxseed — helps reduce immune response to common allergens

Sodium Hyaluronate — maintains hydration and health of skin

MSM — anti-inflammatory

Vitamin E — anti-oxidant that is essential for maintenance of healthy skin and skin hydration

Rice Bran — anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory

KineticVet’s EquiShield SA (Skin & Allergy) Powder comes in a 2 lb and 12 lb tub.

Visit www.KineticVet.com for more info on EquiShield products.