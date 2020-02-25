TEAM DURANGO® DEBUTS WITH SIX RODEO ATHLETES

Sponsored by Durango Boots

Durango® Boots has signed six rodeo athletes to create the first ever Team Durango® ambassador program. The talented 2020 roster includes team ropers Luke Brown and Paul Eaves, barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, steer wrestler Ty Erickson, bareback rider Orin Larsen and tie down roper Shane Hanchey.

Throughout the year, Team Durango® ambassadors will represent Durango® at competitions, including RFD-TV’s The American Rodeo and Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Durango® begins its first year as the presenting sponsor of RFD-TV’s The American Rodeo in 2020. The American Rodeo is the richest weekend in western sports, uniting the top athletes in the world from the PRCA and pitting them against qualifiers to battle for the biggest single paycheck of their lives.

TEAM DURANGO®

Luke Brown is a Rock Hill, South Carolina, native with more than $2 million in career earnings. He has qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 12 consecutive times as a Team Roping Header. He is a three-time WNFR average champion, and finished seventh in the 2019 Heading world standings. Luke is the current PRCA Texas Circuit Year end Champion.

“The Rebel Pro was comfortable from day one. I am very hard on boots and the Rebel Pro has held up outstanding. The stability in the stirrup is unlike any other I’ve seen. I found my new boot!” —Luke Brown

The Durango® Rebel Pro™ is engineered with a superior 7-layer technology system. This collection contains an innovative Dually Shank System™ for twice the stability and a cushioned memory foam footbed with three times the comfort for performance driven individuals. This collection is complete with a Slip, oil and abrasion resistant rubber outsole.

Paul Eaves is the 2018 PRCA World Champion Heeler from Lonedell, Missouri, with more than $1.5 million in career earnings. He has qualified for the WNFR each of the past 8 years. Paul has won several major rodeos across the country and is a respected horseman.

“What I love about Durango boots is that they’re incredibly comfortable and lightweight. I can wear these boots all day long and my feet don’t get sore. These are the best boots I’ve ever had.” —Paul Eaves

Pull-on hand-crafted comfort in Durango® Arena Pro™. This classic and sophisticated collection is complete with a hand pegged and nailed leather outsole and an energy return footbed that energizes every step.

Lisa Lockhart is a decorated barrel racer from Oelrichs, South Dakota, with more than $2.5 million in career earnings. She has qualified for the Wrangler NFR 13 consecutive times where she has won two NFR average titles, and has won RFD TV’s The American Rodeo twice. She shares much of this success with her equine partner, Louie who has a fan base of his own.

Ty Erickson is a world champion steer wrestler from Helena, Montana, with more than $1.2 million in career earnings. Since committing to rodeo full time in 2014, he has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 6 years in a row. His accomplishments include winning RFD-TV’s The American Rodeo in 2017 and 2019, as well as becoming the 2019 PRCA World Champion Steer Wrestler.

Orin Larsen is a bareback rider from Strathmore, Alberta, Canada, with five career NFR qualifications and $1.1 million in career earnings. He won eight times in 2019 and finished second in the final world standings.

Shane Hanchey is the 2013 World Champion tie-down roper from Sulphur, Louisiana. Shane has over $1.8 million in career earnings and 10 Wrangler NFR qualifications. In 2019 he left Las Vegas as the PRCA Reserve World Champion but holds the current Canadian World Championship title, along with 3 previous world titles in Canada.

ABOUT DURANGO® | Founded in 1966, Durango® Boots manufactures and markets quality-crafted western and fashion footwear for men, women and children. It is a division of Rocky Brands, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. For more information visit DurangoBoots.com.