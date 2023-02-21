The American Western Weekend brings together the brightest stars in Western culture and sport. Whether you’re a Western sports enthusiast or thrill seeker, a city slicker or family in search of fun, The American Western Weekend is an unrivaled celebration of the cowboy in all of us.



Thursday, March 9th The American Contender Tournament Finals featuring Maren Morris



The end of a year-long tournament across 3 regions, the Finals brings together 13 Contenders to compete for just 4 spots at The American Rodeo and the opportunity to win the life-changing $1 million bonus.



Friday, March 10th The American Performance Horseman featuring a post-event concert with Darius Rucker and Sheryl Crow. This first-of-its-kind celebration of Western equine performance sports brings together the Top 5 professional horsemen-women in cutting, reining, and reined cow horse for a $1 million prize.



Saturday, March 11th The American Rodeo featuring Cody Johnson. The grand finale of The American Western Weekend and The Crown Jewel of Rodeo™ features the Top 5 professional and amateur athletes across 8 disciplines competing for the biggest single-day payoff in Western sports.



Purchase tickets today at www.americanrodeo.com/tickets