There are various reasons why people consume Delta-8 THC gummies. Some individuals like them because they’re an easy way to take in the benefits of Delta-8 while enjoying a delicious treat. Others like them because of the slightly high feeling.

Over the last few years, Delta-8 has been getting increasingly popular. It has been added to different products, with gummies being some of the most famous ones. While some individuals simply want a drop of Delta-8 THC in their lives, others may be looking for something stronger – especially if they are quite experienced with this type of THC.

Not everyone knows which Delta-8 gummies are the strongest though. If you want to have some fun with your Delta-8 THC gummies and enjoy the sensations brought by the high, you’ve come to the right place.

This guide will present the top 5 strongest Delta 8 gummies in 2022, as well as some factors to take into consideration when choosing your product. Let’s get started!

Are Delta-8 Gummies Psychoactive?

Being new to Delta-8 THC gummies might mean that you are not yet aware of the effects these tasty candies can produce. In fact, those who haven’t been properly introduced to the world of Delta-8 THC products are generally surprised when they discover all the effects and benefits that these small edibles can bring.

Delta-8 is similar to Delta-9 in chemical structure, but it’s known that it is milder in comparison. While Delta-9 occurs in the cannabis plant naturally in higher amounts, Delta-8 has to be produced by putting Delta-9 THC or CBD through an isomerization process. This converts the compound into Delta-8 but it also makes it less potent.

As such, Delta-8 gummies are the “nicer version” of Delta-9 gummies as they do not cause such an intense high in those who consume them.

But this doesn’t mean the substance in these treats is still not psychoactive. The Delta-8 in the gummies can still alter the functions of the brain as it’s a psychoactive substance. So, if you eat gummies with high concentrations of Delta-8, you can get high – especially if you are not an experienced user.

Simultaneously, these products provide a more pleasant experience compared to Delta-9 THC gummies.

How Long Do the Effects of Delta-8 THC Gummies Usually Last?

The amount of time during which the Delta-8 THC effects last depends on how much experience you have with Delta-8 THC, how high your dose is and what product you used. Some brands may have stronger Delta-8 THC gummies, which means the results might last longer. Not only that, but high concentrations might also affect you more and keep the effects around for an extended amount of time.

When it comes to gummies infused with Delta-8 THC, it usually takes longer for the effects to kick in. However, the effects will also be there for longer.

Before the Delta-8 in the treats enters your bloodstream, the gummies will have to pass through your body’s digestive tract. This takes quite a while, more specifically around 60-90 minutes. Then, once the effects kick in, they might linger for around 3-8 hours.

The 5 Strongest Delta-8 Gummies in 2022

Are you eager to purchase some strong Delta-8 gummies? Here are the top 5 strongest ones you should check out:

1. Delta Remedys

Delta Remedys certainly doesn’t disappoint when it comes to its gummies. They offer two separate jars: one with 30 gummies, and another with 60 gummies. However, both of them contain treats that pack the same amount of Delta-8 THC.

The small jar has 750mg of Delta-8 in total, whereas the big one has 1,500mg. Each gummy has 25mg of THC in it. Therefore, this amount is more than enough for consumers who want their Delta-8 needs met.

Apart from the high amount of Delta-8, people also enjoy the taste of these candies. They have a sweet taste that can put you in a better mood during a stressful day. Three flavors are found in each pack. Thus, you can enjoy the Peach, Apple, and Watermelon flavors.

Delta Remedys offers third-party lab testing results, and their products are 100% made in the U.S.

Pros

Different packs with different amounts of gummies

Delicious flavors

100% U.S. made

Third-party lab testing

Cons

They might be a bit pricey

2. Diamond CBD

One of the reasons why Diamond CBD is such a loved brand is the fact that it uses sustainable practices when creating its products. Not only that, but it also provides some of the strongest Delta-8 gummies. So, those who enjoy this type of THC can now do it to the fullest.

Diamond CBD’s Delta-8 THC Ultra Strong Gummies bring you the mouth-watering fruit flavor in a pack of 50 gummies, with each gummy containing 50mg Delta-8 THC. You can enjoy the full benefits brought by Delta-8 and unwind with the taste of Mango, Apple, and Fruit Punch. These products can relieve stress and improve sleep.

These gummies represent one of the reasons why Diamond CBD has so many positive reviews. On top of that, they have third-party lab testing results available.

Pros

Strong gummies with 50mg of THC per serving

Delicious flavors

Good customer reviews

Third-party lab testing

Cons

Not the cheapest

3. Planet Delta

Planet Delta is a favorite brand for many when it comes to Delta-8 gummies. This could be due to the ethical practices of the brand. Their gummies are vegan and non-GMO. Also, they are made using high-quality U.S.-grown natural hemp, an aspect that is important to many Delta-8 users.

The Delta-8 gummies they provide come in a pack of 30 treats. Depending on your preference, you can get them in two different flavor options – Strawberry & Fruit Punch or Multiflavored.

What is even better is that these gummies come in pretty strong Delta-8 concentrations. More specifically, you’ll be able to consume 15mg-20mg per serving. This is more than enough to experience the wonderful benefits of Delta-8 and perhaps even a little high if that’s what you’re going for.

Pros

Third-party lab test results offered

Made from USA-grown hemp

Vegan and non-GMO

High amounts of Delta-8

Tasty gummies

Cons

The THC amount isn’t higher than 20

4. Delta Extrax

If you’re truly looking for an experience like no other, you should consider Delta Extrax’s Delta-8 THC gummies. Their treats are certainly some of the strongest on the market. A jar contains 20 gummy pieces, packing 2,000mg of Delta-8 in total. Therefore, this gives you 100mg Delta-8 per serving.

The Delta Extrax gummies come in three different flavors: Sour Pineapple, Sour Hibiscus, and Lemon Lime. You’ll probably fall in love with them at the first bite.

These strong gummies can be used whenever you feel necessary, whether that’s in the morning or the evening. No matter what, they will provide you with the affects you are looking for.

Besides, they are made using natural and organic ingredients, another aspect that makes them stand out.

Pros

Delicious tasting treats

100mg per gummy

Suitable for any time of the day

Organic and natural ingredients used

Third-party lab testing

Cons

They may not be ideal for Delta-8 THC beginners

5. Tillmans Tranquils

Tillmans Tranquils offers gummies in very attractive packaging. The colorful candies are delicious and rich in Delta-8 THC.

The treats come in assorted fruit flavors, and they are vegan and gluten-free. On top of that, they are made using non-GMO, organic ingredients. The hemp used to make these gummies is also 100% U.S.-grown. Thanks to these aspects, they are very safe to consume.

A bottle of gummies has 1,500mg of Delta-8 THC, and you can find 30 tasty pieces inside. Every single one will pack 50mg Delta-8 THC – more than enough to give you the results you are looking for.

The gummies are pretty affordable, and Tillmans Tranquils also offers third-party lab results for your peace of mind.

Pros

Vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO

100% U.S.-grown hemp

50mg of THC per gummy

Not too expensive

Third-party lab testing results provided

Cons

They don’t ship to every state

Can Delta-8 THC Gummies Cause Side Effects?

Delta-8 may be less potent than Delta-9 THC and provide many benefits, but that doesn’t mean it’s 100% safe for everyone. It can have side effects in some people – especially if you go for doses higher than your body can take. Between December 1, 2020, and February 28, 2022, the FDA received no less than 104 reports from people who have experienced side effects after using Delta-8 THC products.

Unfortunately, too much Delta-8 THC can be dangerous, as it can lead to adverse effects such as:

Anxiety

Fatigue

Dizziness

Concentration loss

Tinnitus

Dry mouth

Blood-shot eyes

Hallucinations

Vomiting

Different Doses of Delta-8 Found in Gummies and Their Effects

Depending on the dose, Delta-8 gummies will have specific effects. It also depends on your body’s experience with this compound, but the amount of Delta-8 used will be responsible for what happens to you after consumption.

Many shops that offer Delta-8 gummies will usually provide them in different strengths. Some gummies have as little as 5mg or 10mg of Delta-8 THC, while others have 100mg.

Before you get started, it’s crucial to know your limits and not let your excitement for stronger gummies take over. It’s best to start small and slowly increase the dosage as you go.

Let’s see what happens when you consume different doses of Delta-8 THC:

5mg or Less – This is the lowest dose you can get. Although it isn’t a lot of THC, you might notice an improvement in mental clarity and energy. You’ll suddenly be more focused and less distracted.

This is the lowest dose you can get. Although it isn’t a lot of THC, you might notice an improvement in mental clarity and energy. You’ll suddenly be more focused and less distracted. 10-20mg – 10mg or 20mg is the standard Delta-8 dose. It’s usually recommended for people who have been using this type of THC for a while and know what it involves. Sometimes, it can lead to a less intense high, while improving your focus, creativity, and mental clarity. Meanwhile, your body will feel relaxed.

10mg or 20mg is the standard Delta-8 dose. It’s usually recommended for people who have been using this type of THC for a while and know what it involves. Sometimes, it can lead to a less intense high, while improving your focus, creativity, and mental clarity. Meanwhile, your body will feel relaxed. 20-40mg – This is what you might consider a high dose. Whatever goes over 20 is high. So, if you ingest any gummies with this amount of Delta-8, you should expect some mind-altering effects. They can make you feel extremely relaxed and may even result in a high.

This is what you might consider a high dose. Whatever goes over 20 is high. So, if you ingest any gummies with this amount of Delta-8, you should expect some mind-altering effects. They can make you feel extremely relaxed and may even result in a high. More than 40mg – Anything that exceeds 40mg of Delta-8 THC is considered a heavy dose. These are not the best for inexperienced users. Most likely, they can get you high, and if you’re not too experienced, you can start losing control of your body and thoughts. Before reaching this amount of Delta-8, it’s recommended to take lower doses and slowly increase them.

Things to Consider when Picking the Right Delta-8 THC Gummies

The world of Delta-8 THC is vast, and before going for any strong Delta-8 THC gummies, you need to know how to make your pick. Here are some factors to consider before buying these treats:

· Ingredients

The safest Delta-8 THC gummies are those that use natural ingredients. Sadly, not all brands respect this – some use artificial ingredients or too much sugar.

If you want to take Delta-8 THC, go for a brand that uses natural and organic ingredients only.

· Third-Party Lab Tests

A Delta-8 THC brand must prove that its gummies are free of any chemicals or toxins. The best brands do this through third-party lab testing. Look for gummies that are transparent with their lab tests.

· Strength

See how potent the gummies are before buying them, and whether the company offers different strengths of the same gummies. If you want something strong, look for gummies with 25mg of Delta-8 THC or more. However, you might also go for less Delta-8 THC per serving and eat 2-3 gummies at a time – this will give you the desired amount of THC.

· Honesty

Delta-8 THC brands must be transparent when it comes to their sustainability and manufacturing processes. If they are hiding their practices, take it as a red flag and look for another brand. But if the company is transparent regarding the manufacturing of its Delta-8 gummies, don’t hesitate to check them out.

Conclusion

If you prefer higher amounts of Delta-8 THC, you should know what your options are in terms of gummies. We’ve provided you with some strong Delta-8 THC gummies that you can try out, and you can choose whichever seems more convenient. Make sure to use our guide to compare gummies and make the best selection.