Wrangler Goes Retro

Sponsored by Wrangler

Wrangler® has remained the king of Western fashion for almost a century. Throughout the years, the brand has explored trends throughout the decades, from the bellbottoms and bootcuts of the 60’s to the high-waisted baggy jeans of the 80’s. Wrangler has been the go-to location for denim-lovers since the mid-1900’s.

Now, the brand is officially exploring styles of the past through the Wrangler Retro® Collection. The men’s and women’s styles combine the cowboy cool details that Wrangler is known for with a touch of authenticity that’s true to the brand’s roots. We’ve highlighted some of the most popular styles from the collection that can add a little Western flair to your wardrobe.

Fun Flares

Nothing spices up an outfit more than fun, wide-legged denim. Flare jeans made a huge comeback in 2020, and now it seems the trend is here to stay. The Women’s High-Rise Trumpet Flare is a closet staple that will keep you stylish and comfortable year-round, while the Retro Mae Flare Jean is a more subtle nod to the flare trend. The wide-legged style popularized back in the 60’s is back in full force, and can be worn year-round.

Bootcut is Back

Bootcut jeans were born in a time of ultimate self-expression, and now they’re back in style and are the perfect staple for any outfit. Available in both men’s and women’s styles, Wrangler bootcuts provide both sleek and relaxed fits. The Men’s Slim Bootcut will give guys a pair of jeans they can wear for years to come and never go out of style. For the ladies, the High Rise Slim Boot accentuates curves, and the bootcut leg opening is perfect for pairing with cowgirl boots or sneakers.

Great Graphic Tees

The popularity of the classic graphic tee skyrocketed in the 50’s, and now has become a closet essential for men and women everywhere. Wrangler has hopped on board with the trend, and now offers fun prints for men and women. The classic graphic tee designs will give your wardrobe a fun and casual update. The unique designs like the Short Sleeve Rodeo Poster Graphic Tee and Short Sleeve Wonder Cowgirl Graphic Tee will provide bright pops of color to any basic outfit, and give a fun retro feel to any get-up.

Pretty in Plaid

The basic plaid button-down has been a must-have for men and women everywhere since the 1940’s. The cozy flannels are perfect year-round, and Wrangler has brought back the basics with new details. Wrangler now offers long-sleeve snap shirts with all the authentic features you know and love, with easygoing details and a casual style you can wear for every occasion. Basics like the Women’s Long Sleeve Boyfriend Fit Button-Down Plaid Shirt and Men’s Long Sleeve Flannel Western Snap Plaid Shirt provide the perfect, authentic western look.

Wrangler’s retro selects never go out of style, and will keep you looking your best in timeless looks all year long. Wrangler’s Retro Collection is available at select retailers and on www.wrangler.com.