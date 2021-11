Sponsored by Cactus Saddlery

The Cactus Rancher is the perfect tool, whether you are in the field doctoring cattle, or in the arena team roping. If the seat rig is not for you, the Cactus Rancher can be personalized with a regular in-skirt rig as well. It is completely versatile and the tree comes with a lifetime warranty. Made in America, Quality Matters! More information available at cactussaddle.com/product/cactus-rancher.