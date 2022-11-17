Cowpuncher Christmas Wish List

Take a look at some of our Western-style gifts that are perfect for all the good cowboys and cowgirls this Christmas. Whether you’re looking for a stocking stuffer or for something special to put under the tree, at least one of these gift ideas will delight the cowpuncher in your life!

Navajo Soul Zip Top Tote

Created in rich desert tones and finished in a hand rubbed antique patina, these totes will inspire the wandering soul. Multi-colored spots and cut-outs revealing layers of leather enhance the vintage design and create dimension. Two pockets on the back are both large enough to accommodate large cell phones. Matching wallets are available to complete the look. Every American West product is hand tooled from hand dyed 100% genuine leather.

Morgan Jacket

Resistol’s classic bomber leather jacket is you new go to. This jacket is made of full grain leather and finished with a distressed wash. Features a Western yoke, two button closure chest pockets, waist pockets, adjustable cuffs, and waist for the perfect Western fit. This will be your new everyday coat.

Emerson Knives

100 PERCENT TOUGH. 100 PERCENT AMERICAN.

Anyone who has ever doubted the toughness of Americans doesn’t know the America that I know. We are farmers. We are tradesmen and construction workers. We are truck drivers, dock workers and coal miners. We are cops and soldiers. We are fighters, and we are tough. We are Americans.



In the words of our founder, “Emerson Knives are made in America because America made me. America gave me the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I am 100% American and so are every one of my knives, down to the last screw.”

STS Lane Vest

The STS Lane Vest is perfect for layering and is fleece lined for comfort and warmth. With 2 exterior zippered hand pockets, 1 exterior zippered chest pocket and a zip closure, this vest layers perfectly with your favorite pearl snap or Western Horseman Everyday Cowboy tee.

Western Horseman Cowboy Calendar

Get $1 off when you purchase our 2023 Western Horseman Cowboy Calendar between November 24 and November 29! This year’s calendar features incredible color photographs by photographers such as Stoecklein Photography, Peter Robbins, Kim Stone, Natalia Estrada, and many more. Also are the illustrations of Western artists Karmel Timmons, Ron Bonge, Bruce Green, and Tyler Crow.

