Designing Safe, Functional and Attractive Equestrian Facilities

Horse owners have many options when planning new equestrian facilities. Morton Buildings, a national leader in post-frame construction, designs stables, stall barns, riding arenas and pasture shelters throughout the United States. All Morton equestrian projects focus on providing not only a safe, functional environment but also an aesthetic look that fits the owner’s style.

Stables and horse barns

Carefully planned, well-designed stables and stall barns make horse care easier and add to personal satisfaction and riding enjoyment. Morton stall barns can be designed in a variety of options, creating an equestrian building that best supports your needs today and for years to come. Morton also offers high-quality horse stalls, barn equipment and stall fronts. We deliver and unload your materials at your site and construct your building with our professional crews.

Riding arenas

With Morton Buildings’ clear-span equestrian arenas, you can work with your horse throughout the year, rain or shine. The open-framed design offers structural rigidity and a sense of openness. You also have several choices when it comes to style and size. Fully enclosed riding arenas allow you to control the climate in your building, while open-walled arenas allow for maximum ventilation.

Pasture shelters

A Morton pasture shelter, no matter how simple or complex, offers the ultimate in safety, beauty and comfort. Our permanent pasture shelters are quick to build, virtually maintenance-free and able to withstand all sorts of elements. The design of our horse shelters is also completely customizable.

Working with Morton, horse owners will experience a number of benefits.

Durable construction – Morton’s post-frame buildings feature large, laminated columns instead of wood studs, steel framing or concrete masonry. This construction method blends superior efficiency, flexibility and strength, so owners can enjoy and be proud of their equestrian facility for years to come. Large clear spans allow for open, adaptable floor plans unhindered by load-bearing walls or columns, achieving a unique design and aesthetic. A post-frame building also forms a tremendously strong structure that efficiently resists wind and seismic forces.

Quality materials – Exceptional quality is the hallmark of a Morton building. We’re only as good as our materials, so we take full control of the entire process by sourcing and manufacturing our own materials. We roll form our own 26-gauge, commercial-quality Hi-Rib™ steel, which is more flexible and resists cracking during the roll-forming process, and build our own trusses, doors and more.

Superior paint system – You will want your steel equine building protected from the elements. Morton’s paint system, consisting of 70% PVDF topcoat or “color coat” and polyurethane primer, provides your building with multiple layers of protection against fading, chalking, paint peeling and red rust. Because this system resists the effects of ultraviolet rays, rain and pollution, it retains color and gloss far longer than standard consumer or commercial paint coating.

Unmatched warranties – Morton warranties include a 50-year snow warranty with no weight limit, a five-year wind warranty with no velocity limit and a 35-year paint warranty on most colors. Most horse barn builders have pass-through warranties from their suppliers that are hard to track down when you have a warranty claim. Because all of our warranties are handled in-house, Morton is truly with you from concept through completion and beyond.

Energy efficiency – Morton’s exclusive Energy Performer® insulation package continues to outperform other systems on the market. Our buildings that include our exclusive Energy Performer insulation system typically exceed state building codes for energy efficiency. With Energy Performer, horse owners not only conserve energy, but also save money on heating and cooling costs year-round.

Caring for horses is hard work, but equine enthusiasts know that it’s worth the effort. When you’re considering a new equestrian project, you can trust that Morton Buildings is dedicated to helping you create a building that is safe, functional and attractive. Whether you enjoy horses for recreation, sport or companionship, Morton has an equine facility for every budget and can work with you on a wide variety of projects. To learn more, visit mortonbuildings.com