Gear of the Month – August

Sponsored by Weaver Leather

Choosing a new cinch can be a daunting task. With so many shapes, styles, and features on the market how do you know what to choose? The Synergy® AirFlex® Cinch has many benefits for horses, from competition to trail riding.

There are several things to consider when shopping for a new cinch:

Material: What is the cinch made of? Is it comfortable for the horse and appropriate for the riding environment?

Functionality: Is the cinch easy to use? Is it appropriate for the horse?

Shape: Is your horse comfortable with the shape of the cinch?

Size: Am I buying the correct size for my horse?

Considering these factors, how does the Airflex® stand up to the competition?

Material:

Designed with patented cool flex foam, the AirFlex® cinch will not absorb heat like traditional black neoprene to keep your horse cool in all riding situations.

Molded airflow channels provide a high level of air circulation to prevent trapped heat for added comfort.

Padded flex edges move with your horse for extra cushioning that’s perfect for spinning, cutting a cow, rounding a barrel, or riding in rough terrain.

Functionality:

Easy to clean and low maintenance, the AirFlex® cinch will quickly become a go-to in the barn. Simply rinse it off with a hose and hang to dry to restore cleanliness.

Due to the smooth material, burrs and other irritants will not stick and cause irritation unlike string cinches.

Stainless steel buckles adorn this cinch, allowing exceptional resistance to corrosion and durable strength.

Designed by industry experts, the maximum cooling features of this cinch make it excellent for long rides on the trail, ranch, and arena.

Available with the Patented Roll Snug® Cinch Buckle for a smooth, easy, straight pull every time.

Shape:

Roper: Traditionally used for roping events, the wider shape helps distribute the pressure across a larger surface area, holding the saddle securely in place and allowing comfort for the horse.

Straight: A popular everyday go-to option, a straight cinch is excellent for the arena, speed events, trail, and pleasure riding.

Size:

Available in a broad range of sizes in both straight and roper styles, the AirFlex® can fit a variety of horse body shapes and sizes

Backed by a no-risk 90 Day Test Ride guarantee, you cannot go wrong trying out the AirFlex® cinch. Designed with Cool Flex Foam and airflow channels, this is a great fit for horses of all backgrounds and disciplines to keep them cool and comfortable.

Learn more about AirFlex® cinches by visiting www.ridethebrand.com/exclusives/airflex