Gear of the Month — February

Sponsored by Weaver Leather

Team Weaver’s Lisa Gentile explains how to fit and use a pulling breast collar. When fitted correctly, the pulling collar helps prevent the saddle from slipping backwards on the horse as they travel uphill on the trails. Watch as Lisa explains how to attach the uptugs to the pommel of the saddle, placement of the main breast collar piece, and proper adjustment of the girth connector strap. To view the breast collar used in this video, click here.

Weaver Leather strives to provide handcrafted, top-quality leather tack that will become a staple in your barn. From oiled and buttered premium Hermann Oak® harness leather to rich, smooth bridle leather, Weaver Leather’s extensive line of durable breast collars, headstalls, reins, and more has something to offer to every rider. Visit www.ridethebrand.com to view their entire assortment of premium leather tack.