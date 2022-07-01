Gear of the Month — July

Sponsored by Synergy by Weaver Leather

Choosing a new cinch can be a daunting task. With so many shapes, styles, and features on the market how do you know what to choose? The Synergy® AirFlex® Cinch has many benefits for horses, from competition to trail riding.

There are several things to consider when shopping for a new cinch:

Material: What is the cinch made of? Is it comfortable for the horse and appropriate for the riding environment?

Functionality: Is the cinch easy to use? Is it appropriate for the horse?

Shape: Is your horse comfortable with the shape of the cinch?

Size: Am I buying the correct size for my horse?

Considering these factors, how does the Airflex® stand up to the competition?

Material:

• Designed with patented cool flex foam, the AirFlex® cinch will not absorb heat like traditional black neoprene to keep your horse cool in all riding situations.

• Molded airflow channels provide a high level of air circulation to prevent trapped heat for added comfort.

• Padded flex edges move with your horse for extra cushioning that’s perfect for spinning, cutting a cow, rounding a barrel, or riding in rough terrain.

Functionality:

• Easy to clean and low maintenance, the AirFlex® cinch will quickly become a go-to in the barn. Simply rinse it off with a hose and hang to dry to restore cleanliness.

• Due to the smooth material, burrs and other irritants will not stick and cause irritation unlike string cinches.

• Stainless steel buckles adorn this cinch, allowing exceptional resistance to corrosion and durable strength.

• Designed by industry experts, the maximum cooling features of this cinch make it excellent for long rides on the trail, ranch, and arena.

Available with the Patented Roll Snug® Cinch Buckle for a smooth, easy, straight pull every time.

Shape:

• Roper: Traditionally used for roping events, the wider shape helps distribute the pressure across a larger surface area, holding the saddle securely in place and allowing comfort for the horse.

• Straight: A popular everyday go-to option, a straight cinch is excellent for the arena, speed events, trail, and pleasure riding.

Size:

• Available in a broad range of sizes in both straight and roper styles, the AirFlex® can fit a variety of horse body shapes and sizes.

Backed by a no-risk 90 Day Test Ride guarantee, you cannot go wrong trying out the AirFlex® cinch. Designed with Cool Flex Foam and airflow channels, this is a great fit for horses of all backgrounds and disciplines to keep them cool and comfortable. Learn more about AirFlex® cinches by visiting www.ridethebrand.com/exclusives/airflex.