Gear of the Month — June

Everyone knows being on the road can be difficult. It’s time to ease your travels and organize your rig. Classic Equine is here to help simplify your life on and off the road with a few key products!

The Multi Feed Bag allows you to feed hay and grain at the same time, eliminating the need for a grain bucket. The top flap stays shut with a hook and loop closure so hay can’t be pulled out of the top. The front webbing is designed to lessen waste and the top strap has a clip that secures the feeder in your trailer or stall. It also eliminates a grain bucket from rubbing or scratching the side or your trailer! It is durable enough to handle the road life and folds up neatly for convenient storage.

At some point, we all wish we had another hand. Luckily, the Trailer Organizer is there for you in times of need. This multi-use, durable organizer will carry your sprays, medicine, boots, wraps and whatever else you need to pack from your barn to the trailer. The center dividers are removable which allows the organizer to collapse and be easily stored when not in use. Not on the rodeo trail? Take your organizer with you to the grocery store and save a few trips from the car to the house.

The Wash Glove is exactly what you’ve been wanting. A waterproof glove to keep your hands dry while bathing your horse or dog. They are 100% silicone and great for gentle scrubbing and foaming up soap. They come in an assortment of fun colors and will help cut down the amount of time it takes to wash your favorite animals.

Bucket Straps are a simple tool than can save you a lot of hassle. No need for additional straps or snaps or the dreadful twine you found laying on the ground. These straps are made with a heavy nylon and a quality snap that is ready to attach to your gate, stall, trailer or anywhere you might need to hang a bucket.

Keep all your veterinary necessities organized with the First Aid Equine Kit. This fully insulated bag unfolds to hang on the fence or wherever you may need it. This bag has a place for everything you need to take care of your horse on the road or at home. Elastic loops hold medicine bottles securely, keeping them protected from breakage. There is unique pocket for ice packs to keep your meds at the right temperature. Zipper pockets hold syringes, needles, and other necessities for easy access. There is no better way to keep your supplies organized and safely secured.

