Gear of the Month- June

You’re heading to a show, and your packing list is long—including anything YOU might need to help yourself sleep soundly while away from home.

But what about your horse and his sleep? He needs rest to perform his best and be able to cope with the added stress of a hectic atmosphere. Are you armed with a solution when the bright lights of the stall barns are on all night long? The commotion of a busy event, combined with 24/7 bright lightening can ultimately keep him awake all hours with no rest. Arrive at the event prepared with the revolutionary REM™ Restorative Equine Mask from XpertEquine™.

Revolutionary REM™ Restorative Equine Mask Is a Game-Changer

Restful, deep sleep plays a major role in success in all aspects of life—from work to competition. The same holds true for your horse, specifically in stressful situations such as at events or while being treated at the veterinary clinic. Without reparative, restorative deep sleep, the body—human or equine—can’t perform its best, especially in clutch situations.

XpertEquine™ now offers a game-changing solution to help your horse get the rest he needs, when he needs, with the patent-pending REM™ Restorative Equine Mask.

Circadian rhythms are well known in humans, but they’re even stronger in horses, meaning horses are more susceptible to losing sleep when darkness is reduced or removed from their environment—as at major events where barn lights are on all night or veterinary clinics when lights are left on for continued observation of patients. This means the horses have constant exposure to artificial light, which is shown to suppress melatonin levels and reduce restful sleep. The REM™ mask is a first-of-its-kind solution to this problem.

Developed and tested by veterinarians, the REM™ mask is clinically proven to block blue light, facilitate the melatonin rise needed for sleep and recovery, improving overall performance. In clinical studies, horses wearing the REM masks showed substantial increases in melatonin levels, even under continuous lights, while horses housed under the same light conditions without the mask tested to show below-measurable melatonin production.

The REM™ mask features uniquely designed eye coverings made of a special material that blocks blue light from entering eye. This allows the horse to produce melatonin, which facilitates rest. The mask design is safe for equine eyes and very durable. Additionally, the patched-style mask can help horses with eye injuries and can ease anxiety during travel and other stressful situations.

The XpertEquine™ REM™ mask comes in sizes small through extra-large. It fits like a fly mask, so doesn’t cause extra distress to most horses. Learn more and order yours before the next event at XpertEquine.com.