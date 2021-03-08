Gear of the Month — March

Sponsored by Professional’s Choice

When improving upon products or creating something new, Professional’s Choice has always followed the adage set forth by the founder Dal Scott—the more comfortable the horse, the better the performance.

In 1990, the original Sports Medicine Boot was created with the comfort and support of the horse in mind. After three decades and six versions of the SMB with each improving on the last, Professional’s Choice is now proud to reveal The 2XCool Sports Medicine Boot.

The Professional’s Choice 2XCool Sports Medicine boot is neoprene-free and constructed with ultra-lightweight, highly breathable materials that provide the support and four-way stretch Professional’s Choice boots are known for.

The liner of the boot is made with 2XCool performance fabric by brrr°, a technologically advanced textile that combines natural cooling minerals, active wicking and rapid drying to create a “Triple Chill Effect” that instantly and continuously draws away heat and moisture. A new stretch Kevlar patch on the suspensory strap flexes with every step, providing ultimate support and durability without restricting freedom of movement.

The Professional’s Choice 2XCool Sports Medicine Boots featuring brrr° will keep your horse’s legs cool, dry and protected. Available at Professional’s Choice retailers or online at profchoice.com.