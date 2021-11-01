Greenspot Remover Is Great for All Horses for Year-Round Use

Sponsored by Cowboy Magic

Winter is fast-approaching, and bath time is becoming less and less feasible unless you have a heated barn and warm water. This waterless shampoo is a “bath in a bottle” for your quick, grooming solution.

If you need a quick clean before the show, or if it’s too cold outside to bathe your horse, Greenspot Remover is the go-to waterless shampoo to clean every horse. From bays and chestnuts to grays and Paints, horses don’t let manure detour them from rolling, so your grooming products must stand up to tough stains while being gentle on their sensitive skin.

The formula is plant-based and free from dyes, which makes it safe to use on all coats! It will remove manure and urine spots without drying out the skin and coat, making it essential to keep in your tack box and trailer.

How is this possible? This innovative formula works by breaking down foreign molecules, dissolving manure, urine, dirt, and sweat, as it works into the coat. The best part? It only takes a few easy steps to use!

Brush your horse’s coat, eliminating any top debris.

Spray a small amount onto your horse’s coat, focusing on the spots where the dirt you’re trying to remove is located.

Massage it in with a sponge and then wipe it off with a damp towel and follow up with a dry towel to wipe everything away.

Repeat this process, working on small areas at a time.

Before you know it, your beloved horse will look and feel as clean as if they just stepped out of the wash stall – in half the time!

But wait, there’s more!

Our Greenspot Remover is not only great for horses, but great for people, too! Riders, campers, rock climbers, and outdoorsmen with limited water availability have found Greenspot Remover to be the quick answer to feeling refreshed.

We offer three sizes, one being a travel size, so it can be taken anywhere without taking up a lot of space or weight. You can also use this product to get dirt and grass stain off your carpet, clothes and clean up tough spots in and around your home and barn.

The same steps would apply for personal use as well.

Greenspot Remover is available at several local tack shops, so keep in mind the benefits to a quick solution to a messy situation. Remove the stress from show day with the waterless shampoo that proves essential to spot cleaning and is second-to-none when it is too cold for bath time.

“When Performance Counts!” Cowboy Magic Performs. To read about other benefits and learn about where to buy, click here.

Buy at Amazon by clicking here.

Available Sizes: 16 oz, 32 oz, 1 gallon

ALLERGY TESTED AND DERMATOLOGIST REVIEWED