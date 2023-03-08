Legendary Hyer Boots to Launch with New Styles at 2023 The American Rodeo

Sponsored by Hyer Boots

A legend in cowboy boot manufacturing, Hyer Boots is set to make a dramatic return from a 50-year hiatus at The American Rodeo by Teton Ridge, to be held March 8-11 in Arlington, Texas.

At The American Rodeo, Hyer Boots will display 12 new designs for men and women at its vendor booth, all styles that will be available for purchase at a later date. Fans can visit the booth and sign up for VIP access to be alerted when boots first become available.

Visitors can also snap a photo by the Hyer boot wall and post it to Instagram with the hashtag #ridehyer for a chance to win a free pair of boots. For those with boots that need cleaning up, Hyer will additionally have shoeshine stations available, with all tips donated to Camp Patriot, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering wounded and disabled military veterans of all generations through outdoor programs.

Originally established in 1875 by C. H. Hyer, the inventor of the cowboy boot, Hyer Boots has been resurrected by Hyer’s great-great grandson, Zach Lawless, who hopes to revolutionize the boot world. As part of this mission, the company will be awarding the Boot of Champions, which have been gifted to presidents, celebrities and renowned figures like Roy Rogers and Buffalo Bill Cody in the past, to the winners of the American Performance Horseman and the American Rodeo.

The Boot of Champions style is a truly unique and prestigious design that pays tribute to the company’s long-standing tradition of excellence. It features a cutter-style toe profile, real leather stacked long-base riding heel, oiled leather outsoles and leather insoles for extreme durability and performance.

What sets this boot apart is its striking bald eagle inlay, which has been a signature Hyer tribute to America and worn by well-known individuals since the early 1900s. By utilizing this eagle design, Hyer Boots is honoring its legacy and celebrating the spirit of achievement and excellence that the Boot of Champions represents. The result is a one-of-a-kind trophy that champions of The American Rodeo will be proud to wear and cherish for years to come.

Hyer Boots' new collection will be available for a limited release on Hyer's website in May and will hit retail stores in August.