Ride of a Lifetime: Dude Ranch Vacation

WHILE THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC has changed or canceled many people’s travel plans, it also has encouraged people to stay closer to home, get outside, avoid large groups and connect with family. Dude ranches offer safe and inviting ways to experience the great outdoors in small groups and with strict safety guidelines, possibly within a day or two of driving.

The Dude Ranchers’ Association, established in 1926, has more than 90 dude ranches under its umbrella throughout the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The organization also offers services and advice through its website (duderanch.org) to anyone wanting to book a dude ranch vacation. Here are three things the DRA recommends considering when choosing a dude ranch.