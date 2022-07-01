Supporting Healthy Digestion Through Supplementation With Platinum Performance®

Sponsored by Platinum Performance®

The health of the equine gut, or gastrointestinal (GI) tract, is highly correlated to not only general digestive well-being but has far-reaching implications in significant areas of health including the immune system, reproduction, neurology and cognition, endocrinology and skeletal integrity.

Maintaining A Healthy Equine Gut

The microflora, also called the gastrointestinal microbiota and intestinal flora, refer to the immense population of bacteria, protozoa, fungi (yeast), viruses and archaea, that reside in the equine hindgut (colon and cecum). Being responsible for the fermentation process of fiber and digesta in the hindgut, the microflora is directly responsible for making a significant amount of energy available to the horse in the form of the volatile fatty acids, thus having an enormous impact on health and performance.

It is becoming clear that the relative health of the microflora that inhabit the equine gut can either be a benefit or a detriment to the health of the horse. Probiotics are live microorganisms, usually bacteria or yeast, that provide a beneficial and health-promoting effect when ingested at adequate concentrations. They are fed with the goal of encouraging the growth and activity of the beneficial bacteria in the digestive tract and are important for absorption of nutrients and feed efficiency. Probiotics are also supportive for horses that tend to have loose stool. Prebiotics are non-live, inert compounds that nourish the beneficial bacteria in the gut and support the digestion of fiber. Nurturing the essential microflora through nutrition may be a key to unlocking health benefits in digestion and much more.

