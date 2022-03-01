Win the Game Against Gastric Ulcers

Sponsored by Biozyme

“Gastric health” is achieved when the stomach of the horse is free of disease and discomfort. Unfortunately, in performance horses, the incidence of gastric discomfort is high – reaching up to 93% for many active athletes.

What Are Gastric Ulcers?

Equine gastric ulcer syndrome (EGUS) is commonly diagnosed amongst competition horses. There are two common types of gastric ulcers in horses: squamous and glandular. The first third of the stomach is the squamous region, whereas the last two-thirds is glandular.

Squamous Ulcers in Horses

Squamous ulcerations generally occur as a direct result of ongoing exposure to stomach acid. These ulcers tend to form quickly, and they are often associated with high starch diets, lack of ample forage, intense exercise, and stress.

Glandular Ulcers in Horses

Glandular ulcerations typically occur when the protective mucus layer that the glands produce is compromised. These ulcers develop slowly, and the exact causes are less well understood. Glandular ulcers are also more difficult to resolve than squamous ulcers.

How do I Know my Horse has Ulcers?

Gastric ulcers can be diagnosed and graded based on endoscopy (also known as “scoping”). Both squamous and glandular types are graded on a scale of 0 to 4, with 0 being healthy and 4 being extensive, deep ulcerations.

Is my Horse at Risk for Ulcers?

Unfortunately, many horses are at high-risk for developing ulcers. The common risk factors for gastric ulcers include:

Lack of turnout/grazing

Inadequate forage intake

Prolonged use of NSAID’s

Travel

High starch diets

Elevated exercise

Many of these risk factors go hand-in-hand with performance horses, creating the perfect storm for gastric discomfort. In fact, a research study in 2011 showed the prevalence of squamous ulcers in horses during the competition season was 93%, but in the off-season, the prevalence of ulcers in the same horses dropped to only 48%.

Signs and Symptoms of Gastric Ulcers in Horses

Although scoping is the only sure way to know if your horse has ulcers, there are several tell-tail signs of gastric ulcers including:

Poor body condition

Poor appetite

Irritability or discomfort near the flanks

Bad behavior, especially seen in girthiness/cinchiness

Reduced performance

Weight loss

Dull coat condition

Digestive upset

Acute colic

Diarrhea

Any of these signs may indicate ulcers are present, which can be confirmed via endoscopy. You can also work to help prevent gastric discomfort by trying to minimize factors that contribute to the problem.

Tips to Prevent Ulcers in Horses:

Provide ample turnout

Provide plenty of forage

Incorporate more frequent meals

Provide very clean, fresh water

Decrease stress, as much as possible

Keep a consistent schedule

Feed a preventative supplement to help protect the stomach

Maintaining a good gut health program with products like Vitalize® is also paramount. In fact, while all Vitalize products benefit gastric and gut health, Vitalize® Alimend® is specifically formulated to combat gastric discomfort and restore gastric health in performance horses.

Natural Care for Existing Gastric Discomfort

If your horse is showing signs of gastric discomfort, we suggest starting him or her on the stress dose of Vitalize Alimend (2 pumps AM and 2 pumps PM). Alimend is a natural product that supports the gastric health of the horse, and in clinical trials when feeding the stress dose, it has been shown to resolve gastric discomfort in over 90% of horses. It contains MHB3® Hyaluronan and Lion’s Mane extract, which have both been proven in studies to have gastroprotective and soothing effects.

Why Alimend?

Alimend is unique from other gastric health products because it does not change the pH of the stomach, nor does it prevent acid secretion like many other products do. Because of this, digestion is not negatively impacted, which decreases the chance of colic. Instead of suppressing acid, Alimend’s formula has a mucoadhesive effect that lines the stomach and is designed to both repair and maintain the integrity of the GI tissue. This decreases the chance of colic while simultaneously keeping “a good gut feeling.”

Additionally, Alimend utilizes a high-molecular-weight and highly concentrated hyaluronan for maximum results, as well as a research-proven prebiotic for added gut health, absorption, and support of the immune system. It is palatable, easy to feed, and contains only natural ingredients.