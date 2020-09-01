Western Apparel Designed to Wear

A horseman is particular about the clothing he wears. It must be comfortable and able to withstand different elements. Western apparel designers select quality materials, such as silk and wool, to meet the functional needs of the cowboy lifestyle.

SILK: A natural, breathable fabric, silk helps the body retain heat in cold weather, while drawing away excess heat in warm weather.

“Keeping our necks warm with silk scarves can almost omit the need for a jacket in some cases,” says Jodi Hendrickson, owner of Fringe Scarves. “Our necks and heads, when covered, can do so much for our body temperature regulation. And it’s so important for there to be an exchange of heat so we don’t get too hot. The natural fibers of silk allow air to flow so heat isn’t trapped.”

Besides temperature regulation, silk is soft, comfortable and hypoallergenic. It does not attract dust mites, is a natural fungal repellant and does not conduct static electricity.

WOOL: This renewable natural fiber has breathable, warming and moisture-wicking qualities. It also adapts to changes in body temperature.

“In the winter, wool keeps you warmer than cotton because wool fibers trap air pockets, helping to insulate you from the cold,” says Alan Chadwick, owner of Wyoming Traders. “When it’s exposed to damp conditions, wool also has natural wicking properties that pull moisture away from your skin.”

Get your copy of the September 2020 issue of Western Horseman here.