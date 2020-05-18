Feedyard Tour with Johnny Trotter

“It’s a 24 hours a day, seven days a week deal. These cattle don’t understand the days of the week or the viruses people might have.”

Those who care for livestock can surely relate to that statement made by Johnny Trotter, general manager and president of Bar-G Feedyard in Hereford, Texas.

Trotter gave a feedyard tour to learn more about the role that feedyards play in the beef industry. May is National Beef Month, and Western Horseman tips its hat to all those who help bring beef to grocery stores and dinner tables.