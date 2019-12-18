Top 10 Shots from the NFR

With nonstop action and the adrenaline flowing, it’s hard to lay off your camera’s shutter button.

Photographing the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has got to be the most action-packed shoot that I do each year. I’ve attended the event for several years. It’s always an adrenaline rush, and I always wind up shooting thousands of photos in the midst of the excitement. At the same time, it’s easy to miss something if you get distracted or momentarily slip into rodeo-fan mode, instead of photog-mode. Fortunately, I came home with some images I’m proud of. Here are my top 10 shots from this year’s NFR: