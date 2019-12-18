Opening night at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is always a showstopper.
Top 10 Shots from the NFR

With nonstop action and the adrenaline flowing, it’s hard to lay off your camera’s shutter button.

Photographing the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has got to be the most action-packed shoot that I do each year. I’ve attended the event for several years. It’s always an adrenaline rush, and I always wind up shooting thousands of photos in the midst of the excitement. At the same time, it’s easy to miss something if you get distracted or momentarily slip into rodeo-fan mode, instead of photog-mode. Fortunately, I came home with some images I’m proud of. Here are my top 10 shots from this year’s NFR:

  • Wesley Thorp competes in team roping at the NFR in Las Vegas.
    Team roper Wesley Thorp claimed his first world championship, and he and his partner, Cody Snow, won the average by roping 8 head in 43.8 seconds.
  • Bucking horse Big Show of Three Hills Rodeo bucked at the WNFR in 2019.
    Big Show of Three Hills Rodeo bucks in the bareback riding and helps Steven Dent mark an 86-point score.
  • NFR contestants are introduced in a grand performance.
    In classic Vegas fashion, contestants are introduced at the beginning of Round 1.
  • Riley Duvall clocked a 5-second run in bull dogging.
    Riley Duvall records a 5-second run in the steer wrestling.
  • Boudreaux Campbell marked a 92-point ride.
    Boudreaux Campbell hangs on for a 92-point ride in bull riding in Round 1.
  • Barrel racer Hailey Kinsel and her horse Sister won their second NFR championship.
    Riding Sister, barrel racer Hailey Kinsel locked up her second consecutive world championship.
  • Bull fighter Dusty Tuckness distracts a bull.
    Dusty Tuckness draws a bull away from a bull rider.
  • Clayton Biglow won five go-rounds at the NFR.
    With five go-round wins, Clayton Biglow won the average in the bareback riding and earned more than $240,000 during the NFR.
  • Steer wrestler Hunter Cure won round three at the NFR
    Hunter Cure wins Round 3 with a 3.8 second time in the steer wrestling.
  • Rusty Wright rode Cash Deal to win Round 2.
    Riding Cash Deal, Rusty Wright puts together an 85.5 score in Round 2.
