Waylon Davis: 2023 Western Heritage Classic All-Around Top Hand

For the past 38 years the Western Heritage Classic, held in Abilene, Texas, has been devoted to the ranching way of life and the cowboys who devote their lives to the same. It began with a small group of local cowboys and as the event began to grow the organizers set a goal to build an event that would preserve the Western heritage and its traditions.

This year, the 38th annual Western Heritage Classic held at the Expo Center of Taylor County continued that tradition with a number of activities, including the showcased event the Western Heritage Classic Ranch Rodeo. Another tradition of the ranch rodeo is the awarding of the rodeo’s All-Around Top Hand and Top Horse.

Waylon Davis of Guitar Ranches took home the coveted titled of All-Around Top Hand. It marks the second time Davis has earned the Top Hand award in Abilene.

Every cowboy understands the prestige that accompanies the award of Top Hand. Davis is no exception, however, he is quick to give credit to both his team members and his horse before himself. All weekend Davis swung a leg over Reydium Cat, and the 6-year-old stallion by Metallic Cat out of the Dual Rey daughter Reynanza, led him to not only the Top Hand Award, but the championship in the Ranch Horse Association of America National Finals in the Ranch Hand class.

As Horse Manager for Guitar Ranches, Davis has been working for the past three years along side Phil Guitar building the ranch’s equine program. They purchased Reydium Cat in August of 2022 and Davis has been showing him to success in both the RHAA and the National Reined Cow Horse Association. Now, Guitar Ranches is crossing the stallion on its mares raising both ranch horses and performance horses.

“I showed him at the World’s Greatest and also showed him this week and won the Ranch Hand class in the RHAA Finals,” Davis said. “He’s a big stopper, he’s really cowy and he’s pretty gritty. He’s not a big horse, but he’s got a lot of heart and try about him.”

While the 6-year-old stud has found success in the show pen, a ranch rodeo is quite a different obstacle. The tasks asked of a horse are more vigorous and it takes a special individual to stay hooked all weekend. From sorting to doctoring and of course the rough-and-tumble of the wild cow milking a horse is an important asset to a cowboy in the arena. Winning Top Hand would be possible without the right now, according to Davis.

Waylon Davis of Guitar Ranches earned the 2023 Western Heritage Classic All-Around Top Hand Award. Photo by Kailey Sullins

“He definitely helps,” he said. “You have to ride a good horse to win Top Hand. I do all the sorting on him and he really helps me stand out as well. I kind of had a little hang up in the herd and didn’t get to rope in the doctoring to show him off as much. But, really for me it’s about winning the event, it’s not about showing — you know it’s not a horse show they have them during the week. A lot of people do [use the ranch rodeo to show their horse], but I just want to win the ranch rodeo.”

With the help of Davis as team captain for Guitar Ranches, his horsemanship in the events and his talents in the bronc riding, Guitar Ranches indeed won the Western Heritage Classic Ranch Rodeo. With 111 points Guitar Ranches topped the field, followed by Tongue River Ranch in second place with 87 points. Guitar Ranches also won the Team Doctoring.

Between the RHAA National Finals and the WHC Ranch Rodeo Davis had a full week in Abilene, but the 34-year-old says it’s an event he looks forward to each year.

“It’s kind of a marathon for me. We move in on Tuesday and we start showing horses all week, but it’s a big deal for us,” Davis said. “We had six head in the [WHC Ranch Horse Sale] and got along great. We sold one of my old pets this weekend that I’ve had for about six years and he brought $50,000 so it was a good deal. Anyhow, just the camaraderie of the people and it brings everybody together once a year. It’s a pretty good deal.”

Find full results from the Western Heritage Classic here.