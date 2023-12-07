2023 Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping

DECEMBER 5, 2023 — LAS VEGAS, NEVADA —The Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping kicked off December 5, inside the South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the first five rounds of competition, followed on December 6 with the final five rounds and the crowing of the NFBR aggregate champion and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association Breakaway World Champion.

Boisjoli-Meged Wins WPRA Breakaway World Championship

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged took home the coveted title of WPRA Breakaway Roping World Champion. Meged came into the NFBR in the No. 1 position in the world standings and held onto her lead over the course of 10 rounds. The Alberta-born cowgirl now living in Stephenville, Texas, kicked off the NFBR sharing second place in the first round with Martha Angelone from a time of 2.3. Meged followed that with a first place paycheck in Round Two from a time of 2.1 seconds, which she shared the win again with Cheyanne MacCartney and Williams. Meged carried on that momentum all day only having one hiccup — a No Time in Round Three — otherwise through the first five rounds she placed in or won the round. Through the first day of competition on December 5, Meged collected $16,378 adding to her lead in the world standings.

“I feel like I was just roping in my subconscious,” Meged said after the first day of competition. “I rope better when I don’t think, so I just tell myself to see the start and I feel like I bank after that and muscle memory takes over from there.

“I think the mental aspect [is what makes someone successful here] you have to be able to bounce back. It’s super fast paced and you can’t let the highs get too high, but you can’t let the lows get too low,” Meged continued. “I feel like I experienced that today. I came off of a round win and then came back and missed my next one and I feel like I got too high off of the round win and didn’t come and take care of business after that, but then I had to make sure that low didn’t drag me down. This is my fourth year now [to qualify for the NFBR] so I think a little bit of veteran experience is helpful — it’s a marathon not a sprint.”

December 6 kicked off the final day of the NFBR with Rounds Six through Ten continuing inside the South Point Arena. Again, Meged started the day earning a check for sharing third place in Round Six with Kelsie Domer and Bradi Good from a time of 2.2. She finished fifth in Round Seven, and ultimately finished int eh No. 2 position in the aggregate from a time of 27.6 seconds on eight head, worth $11,250. All totaled across 10 rounds and the aggregate Meged earned $30,372 bringing her world standings lead to $194,920.50.

“I’m feeling everything right now. It’s super emotional. I’m so happy,” Meged said of earning her first world title. “I felt really good coming into today. I made two mistakes today that I wish I didn’t make, but I think it just goes to show that things happen and it doesn’t always end up how you want it to, but ultimately it ended up amazing today.

“The whole year was a fairytale that’s the only thing I can describe it as,” Meged continued. “I took ‘Onna’ (No Wimpy Turns) to every rode this year… I wouldn’t be who I am if it wasn’t for my two mares and I’m not talking about who I am as a roper I’m talking about who I am as a person.”

Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping Results:

Breakaway roping: First round: 1. Taylor Munsell, 2.0 seconds, $5,080; 2. (tie) Martha Angelone and Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 2.3, $3,766 each; 4. Danielle Lowman, 2.5, $2,452; 5. Cheyanne McCartney, 2.6, $1,577; 6. (tie) Kelsie Domer and Kendal Pierson, 2.8, $438 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Cheyanne McCartney and Hali Williams, 2.1 seconds, $4,204 each; 4. Jackie Crawford, 2.2, $2,452; 5. Rickie Fanning, 2.7, $1,577; 6. (tie) Kelsie Domer and Bradi Good, 2.8, $438 each. Third round: 1. Taylor Munsell, 2.0 seconds, $5,080; 2. (tie) Sarah Angelone, Bradi Good and Joey Williams, 2.1, $3,328 each; 5. Kelsie Domer, 2.2, $1,577; 6. Josie Conner, 2.3, $876. Fourth round: 1. Hali Williams, 1.9 seconds, $5,080; 2. (tie) Sarah Angelone, Shelby Boisjoli-Meged and Kelsie Domer, 2.1, $3,328 each; 5. Martha Angelone, 2.2, $1,577; 6. (tie) Jackie Crawford, Cheyanne McCartney and Taylor Munsell, 2.9, $292 each. Fifth round: 1. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 2.0 seconds, $5,080; 2. Josie Conner, 2.2, $4,204; 3. Martha Angelone, 2.8, $3,328; 4. Kendal Pierson, 2.9, $2,452; 5. Taylor Munsell, 12.0, $1,577; 6. (tie) Rickie Fanning and Cheyanne McCartney, 12.2, $438 each. Sixth round: 1. Sarah Angelone, 1.9 seconds, $5,080; 2. Erin Johnson, 2.1, $4,204; 3. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Kelsie Domer and Bradi Good, 2.2, $2,452 each; 6. (tie) Cheyanne McCartney and Kendal Pierson, 3.0, $438 each. Seventh round: 1. Danielle Lowman, 1.9 seconds, $5,080; 2. Taylor Munsell, 2.1, $4,204; 3. Kendal Pierson, 2.2, $3,328; 4. Bradi Good, 2.4, $2,452; 5. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 2.6, $1,577; 6. (tie) Martha Angelone, Sarah Angelone and Josie Conner, 2.7, $292 each. Eight round: 1. Danielle Lowman, 1.7 seconds, $5,080; 2. Martha Angelone, 1.9, $4,204; 3. (tie) Sarah Angelone, Bradi Good and Kendal Pierson, 2.0, $2,452 each; 6. Kelsie Domer, 2.1, $876. Ninth round: 1. Danielle Lowman, 1.7 seconds, $5,080; 2. (tie) Josie Conner and Cheyanne McCartney, 2.1, $3,766 each; 4. (tie) Joey Williams and Hali Williams, 2.3, $2,015 each; 6. Taylor Munsell, 2.7, $876. Tenth round: 1. Sarah Angelone, 1.7 seconds, $5,080; 2. (tie) Erin Johnson and Joey Williams, 2.1, $3,766 each; 4. (tie) Taylor Munsell and Kendal Pierson, 2.2, $2,015 each; 6. Bradi Good, 2.3, $876. Average: 1. Cheyanne McCartney, 32.2 seconds on nine head, $13,866; 2. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 27.6 on eight head, $11,250; 3. Sarah Angelone, 27.9, $8,895; 4. Taylor Munsell, 29.0, $6,541; 5. Kelsie Domer, 29.6, $4,709; 6. Bradi Good, 26.2 on seven head, $3,401; 7. Martha Angelone, 27.2, $2,355; 8. Kendal Pierson, 27.3, $1,308.

Total payoff: $250,000.

WPRA Breakaway World Standings

1. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged / $197,706

2. Hali Williams / $159,541

3. Martha Angelone / $149,887

4. Sarah Angelone / $144,241

5. Taylor Munsell / $135,621

6. Kelsie Domer / $127,600

7. Joey Williams / $119,964

8. Brad Good / $112,178

9. Cheyanne Guillory McCartney / $111,784

10. Danielle Lowman / $102,009

11. Kendal Pierson / $93,963

12. Jackie Crawford / $89,484

13. Josie Conner / $85,402

14. Rickie Engesser Fanning / $82,996

15. Erin Johnson / $76,222