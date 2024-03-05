Rodeo

Meet the Athletes: 2024 The American Rodeo

By

Get to know the athletes competing in The American Rodeo.

The American Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge kicks off March 9th in Arlington, Texas featuring a concert from Post Malone. The top five professional and top five amateur athletes from eight rodeo disciplines will compete for their share of a million dollars.

See your favorite rodeo athletes and some you’re just meeting! The top five professional athletes are based upon the 2023 season-ending PRCA world standings. Contender (C) athletes went through a series of regional qualifying rodeos to become eligible to compete on the big stage.

Meet The American Rodeo Athletes

