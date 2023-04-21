Sherry Cervi talks about the unique bond she has with “Stingray” as she saddles her up for the first time since 2017.

Announcer: You know she’s in the driver’s seat right now, and a lot of it has to do with that horse right there — “Stingray,” who’s spectacular.

Announcer: It is. It’s a horse that … [was] born and raised on their ranch. She trained this horse Stingray, just a great little mare. We watched her last year roll in on Stingray and own this arena, and she has owned the year right now $238,000 plus. And, she is not done. Watch the clock; it could be so fast.

Sherry Cervi: I think if there’s any misconception about rodeo or barrel racing, [it] is that the bond between a girl and [her] horse — [it] is unbelievable. That’s what I love about being a barrel racer, besides the competition, is the bond that I’ve had with the horses in my career. Some of them may not have been tough enough to get me to the [Wrangler National Finals Rodeo], but I had a bond with them, and I will forever truly be grateful for that bond.

Amanda Devan, Editor: You said 2017 was the last time you were on her. What were you doing then?

Sherry Cervi: In 2017, I ran Stingray maybe four or five times. Calgary was one rodeo, and Pueblo, Colorado, was the last rodeo that I ran her at in August. Before I ran, I remember thinking … that, you know, the day is going to come when I won’t run her anymore. I was going to enjoy that … run, just in case it was the last run, and it happened to be the last run. She came out, and she was sound; I retired her as a sound horse. She owes me nothing. And I knew after that run, that it was time. It was a struggle because that horse is so special to me. It’s been six years, and here we are. I can’t talk about it without crying. Today, I saddled her for the first time since since that day, and it was a pretty special moment. I owe that horse a lot.