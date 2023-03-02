The Cowboy Channel Rookie Roundup Presented by Resistol Set to Return

The 2nd Cowboy Channel Rookie Roundup presented by Resistol with a $100,000 purse will take place April 28-29 at Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Sanctioned by the PRCA, this event will bring together the top 15 contenders from the 2023 Resistol Rookie Standings. The 2023 PRCA contestants vying for the Resistol Rookie of the Year title have an opportunity to earn money that goes towards the rookie standings. In addition, the whole experience of the event will be invaluable training for these competitors in their first year of professional competition. The competitors will have the opportunity to be mentored from elite contestants and participate in interviews and media training. In addition they receive a great welcome package and gift cards.

The Cowboy Channel will produce and broadcast the event with an evening performance each day beginning at 8:30 PM (ET).

The first performance on April 28 will feature all 15 contestants in a single go-round of competition. The top eight contestants in each event will be brought back to compete in the semifinals on April 29 with the top four then advancing to the championship round that same performance.

“The Resistol Rookie of the Year is so important to us. The PRCA rookies are the future of our sport” said Ricky Bolin, General Manager Resistol Hats. “We are happy the Rookie Roundup was such a great success last year and we can move forward to making this an annual event. It is great that the format is designed to educate and elevate them as they begin their journey towards a professional career in rodeo.”

The Resistol Rookie of the Year Award is one of the most prestigious awards that can be earned by PRCA and WPRA members. Money won during the Cowboy Channel Rookie Roundup presented by Resistol will count towards the Resistol Rookie Standings but will not be credited towards PRCA | RAM World Standings for NFR qualification.

The Cowboy Channel will also produce a series of roundtables with the participants in each event hosted by past winners of the Resistol Rookie of the Year.

Patrick Gottsch, founder of The Cowboy Channel, also understands the value of the Cowboy Channel Rookie Roundup presented by Resistol.

“The inaugural Rookie Roundup last year was a tremendous success”, stated Patrick Gottsch. “Shining a special light on all the rookies proved to give them all a lot of encouragement and momentum that needs to now be done every year. We are proud to partner with Resistol and our Rookie Roundup sponsors to support these PRCA stars of tomorrow as they learn-the-ropes to find out what it takes to get on down the road and become champions.”

Tickets will be available on the Cowtown Coliseum website. Additional information and updates will be made on Western Sports Roundup, on the nightly live rodeos airing on The Cowboy Channel as well as on PRCA and Cowboy Channel social media platforms.

About the PRCA Resistol Rookie of Year program:

The annual Resistol Rookie of the Year award is given out to the first year PRCA and WPRA card members who are the high money winners of their event at the end of the season including money won at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

While many of the top PRCA competitors have multiple chances throughout their career to win gold buckles, there is one award that a competitor has only one shot at, the coveted Resistol Rookie of the Year. Resistol, one of the original sponsors of the PRCA and official hat of the PRCA, celebrates the Resistol Rookies with its annual luncheon celebration at the South Point Hotel & Casino to honor each of the recipients.

The Resistol Rookies are presented with a custom, personalized 30X Resistol felt hat, a beautifully fully tooled trophy Cactus Saddle, Resistol branded Yeti Cooler, and a Resistol PRCA Rookie leather trophy jacket, and other great awards. Previous World Champions and past Resistol Rookies of the Year address the new class of rookies each year. Speakers have included Joe Beaver, 26X World Champion Trevor Brazile, Tuff Hedeman, Luke Branquinho, Sherry Cervi, Taylor Santos, Rusty Wright, Ryder Wright, and Stetson Wright. The well-attended event congratulates the rookies and provides sentiments of what the title means. Their messages praise the Resistol Rookies’ hard work and note that it is a once in a lifetime achievement that only a special few achieve and a title they will carry throughout their career.

The PRCA Resistol Rookies of the Year are recognized in the arena during Round 6 of the NFR and presented their Montana Silversmiths Rookie of the Year buckles and a bonus check.

Resistol is proud to have supported the Resistol Rookies since its inception. This notable accomplishment sets them up for future trips to the NFR and World Titles.