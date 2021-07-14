Cowboy Artists of America Hosts Online Sale

Cowboy Artists of America members offer artwork inspired by their annual trail ride in a 48-hour sale in mid-July.

The Kimberlin Ranch in Graford, Texas, was the perfect backdrop for members of the Cowboy Artists of America to gather, ride, and socialize for their annual trail ride. The historic ranch and trail ride inspired several works of art that will be offered for sale at the group’s second annual Cowboy Trails online sale. The sale launches at noon on July 14 on the CA’s website and runs through July 16.

Premier Western artists, including Wayne Baize, Teal Blake, Mikel Donahue, Michael Dudash, Phil Epp and Dustin Payne, have created sculptures, drypoint etchings, and watercolor and oil paintings to be sold in the 48-hour online sale. Prices are fixed, and commission is split between the artists and the Joe Beeler Foundation, the CA’s non-profit organization that supports the CA’s educational efforts.

Springtime on the Brazos, 16-by-12-inch oil on linen, framed, by Michael Dudash

The invitation-only trail ride has been a staple CA event for the past 55 years. Members come together to swap talk, build brotherhood and work horseback. This year, 12 members, as well as honorary members and guests, were able to meet up after last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic. It was a much-needed and enjoyable trip, says CA member Blake.

The Runaways, 8-by-12-by-4-inch bronze sculpture, 12 limited editions, by Dustin Payne

A humorous moment during the ride inspired Dustin Payne’s bronze sculpture, “The Runaways,” of which he’s offering 12 limited editions.

“In search of greener pastures, these two hobble-broke horses have decided to make a run for it,” Payne says of his sculpture. “A similar event occurred at this year’s trail ride. In the end, the runaways were caught, but not until after a bit of walkin’ by some good hands.”

So far, eight pieces are listed with more on the way. At the first Cowboy Trails sale, Blake says most of the pieces sold out within minutes, so buyers are encouraged to be online at noon on July 14.

Storm on the Brazos, 14-by-18-inch acrylic on board, by Phil Epp

The artwork offers a snapshot of the talent that will be offered at the CA’s 55th Annual Exhibition and Sale this November 5-6 at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas. More than 100 pieces will be available at the fixed-price box sale, which is presented by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and in honor of Anne W. Marion. Learn more and purchase tickets at cowboyartistsofamerica.com.