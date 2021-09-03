The Western Horseman fall apparel photo-shoot wouldn’t have been nearly as pretty without these five gorgeous geldings as models.

When you open the September issue of Western Horseman, you’ll see the handsome couple of Daci and Miles Baker, who live in Mountain Park, Oklahoma, on their family’s Rockin’ B Ranch. Miles, Daci and the breathtaking backdrop of the Wichita Mountains set a perfect scene for the yearly apparel photo-shoot. But we’d be remiss not to acknowledge the horse who modeled for the photos, too.

You’ll see a Flying B brand on a few of the horses’ cheeks and see the name Trevor frequently as you read about each horse. That’s because Miles and Trevor Brazile are business partners—breeding, buying, training and selling team roping horses under the company name Relentless Remuda. There are two consistent components to the horses owned by Miles and Trevor—talent and beauty—and we sure capitalized on both for this photo-shoot.

Now, let’s meet the models.

“RUNWAY”

Photo by Ross Hecox

Brand New Step, better known as “Runway,” was a perfect palomino model for the photo-shoot. The 5-year-old gelding literally shone in the arena as Miles headed steers on him for some action shots. Miles and Trevor plan to show and spend time ranching on Runway before he is consigned to the Horse Sale at Rancho Rio in Wickenburg, Arizona, in March.

“SANCHO”

Photo by Ross Hecox

At just 6 years old, Hard Rey, aka “Sancho,” has already seen a lot of the world and garnered plenty of attention. Miles purchased Sancho from his dad, Darren, and now is partners with Trevor on the gelding. Miles had a lot of success on him in the Ranch Horse Association of America horse shows before he let Daci have her turn showing him. Sancho’s good nature and talent as a heel horse impressed Trevor enough that he took him to the Lazy E Arena earlier this year for the Bob Feist Invitational, a big venue for a 6-year-old.

“CONCHO”

Photo by Ross Hecox

Miles’ dad, Darren, rode MCR Zacks Up, aka “Concho,” when we shot a few scenes out in their pasture with the Wichita Mountains behind us. The cool 7-year-old gray gelding sports a Flying B on his cheek from when he was owned by Trevor. In 2020, heeler Joseph Harrison was the American Rope Horse Futurity Association reserve world champion on Concho.

“TRICK”

Photo by Ross Hecox

The 11-year-old sorrel Hez All Tricked Out, “Trick,” is a getting hauled as a head horse for both Daci and Trevor’s son), Treston. Trick’s resume includes a National Circuit Finals Steer Roping championship in the with Trevor in 2019. He’s a great all-around gelding that both the Bakers and Braziles really like having around the ranch.

“WALLSTREET”

Photo by Ross Hecox

You’ll see Rowdy Spook Affair, aka “Wallstreet,” in the opening spread of the feature in the magazine. Miles describes him as an “incredibly exceptional horse.” Both Miles and Trevor say he’s one the top two horses they have in their string currently. Wallstreet is being shown in rope horse futurities on both the head and heel side, and Miles uses him for Working Ranch Cowboys Association-sanctioned ranch rodeos.