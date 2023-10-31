Memorable Moments from the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity

From cow dog finals to duck herding, herd work to rein work, the 2023 NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity had something for everyone! Here are some of our favorite moments.

The 2023 National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity, held October 6-21 in Fort Worth, Texas, brought hundreds of horses and cow horse fans from across the country together to watch as 3-year-old horses compete in herd work, rein work and fence work.

At the end of the show, champions were crowned and horses earned well-deserved pats. People laughed and cheered while herding ducks to raise funds for the youth association, watched the Rodear Cow Dog Finals with admiration and drew support and strength from each other following Cayley Wilson’s wreck in the Open Finals.

The competition was intense with some of the best names in the reined cow horse world competing for over $900,000 in prize money. Among the competitors were Corey Cushing, Sarah Dawson and Matt Koch.

Corey Cushing gives Reysmhigh ‘Preacher’ a pat on his neck after their fence run. Photo courtesy QHN.

Corey Cushing riding Reysmhigh (Dual Smart Rey x Prowlin High) was the Open Futurity Champion. Veronica Swales was the Intermediate Open champion on SJR Diamonds Bonnie (CD Diamond x Missin Reylen). Andrea Fappani made his NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity debut, winning the Limited Open Finals aboard Lectrifyn Metallic (Metallic Cat x Lectrifyn Royalty.)