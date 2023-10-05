The Road to the Horse 2024 Remuda from the Pitchfork Ranch

Since 2003, Road to the Horse has prided itself on bringing the very best American Quarter Horses to the World Championship of Colt Starting from ranches across the country. Over the past 20 years, six ranches have had the privilege of supplying colts for horsemanship’s most prestigious colt starting competition, including the Cornelius Ranch, Wood Ranch, Sutton Ranches, Bath Brothers Ranch and most recently the 6666 Ranch. Road to the Horse is proud to welcome the historic Pitchfork Ranch as the 2024 remuda partner.

The Pitchfork Ranch will bring one of the largest remudas the event has ever seen to the Kentucky Horse Park on March 21-24, 2024. The Road to the Horse 2024 Remuda will feature a lineup of the ranch’s best American Quarter Horses whose pedigrees include industry greats such as Peptoboonsmal, Smart Little Lena, WR This Cats Smart and Bet Hesa Cat.

“Since 1883, the Pitchfork Ranch has prided itself on building a legacy with passionate people, producing the world’s best cattle and horses,” states Morris Equine Group President Tina Battock. “It’s an honor to have such a historic brand join our family. We can’t wait to shine a spotlight on their beautiful colts in Lexington, Kentucky.”

The Pitchfork Land and Cattle Company was incorporated with 52,500 acres of land in central West Texas and a foundation herd of 9,750 cattle in December of 1883. Today, the home ranch covers 165,000 acres in Dickens and King counties near the town of Guthrie, Texas, with a satellite operation in Oklahoma. The Pitchfork Ranch is larger today than at any time in its history. The ranch’s remuda consists of approximately 50 brood mares, 125 saddle horses and four stallions. They raise horses primarily for their own use on the ranch but do make horses available to the public through a variety of special events including the Return to the Remuda Sale.

The Pitchfork ranch horse has a reputation that sells itself. The remuda has come a long way from the small native ponies first used on the ranch. The first improvement in the horse herd came from a thoroughbred U.S. Military remount stallion named Trimmer. This gave the cowboys horses with increased size and stamina. Seal Brown was the first quarter horse stallion purchased by Pitchfork manager, Rudolph Swenson in 1941. The stallion produced an outstanding herd of broodmares. Upon Seal Brown’s death in 1946, the ranch acquired Joe Bailey’s King, who soon became legendary. To add to the legacy were Otoe, Savanah Jr., Gray Badger, Gray Dee Bar and Dash For Cash. The modern bloodlines of Highbrow Cat, Playgun and Grays Starlight have been added in recent years. Pitchfork horses are very versatile and have been tried and proven in the pasture, rodeo arena, polo fields and performance arenas all over the world.

In addition to the Pitchfork Ranch Remuda, Road to the Horse 2024 will feature an international lineup of three world-class competitors, showcasing their colt starting abilities. These stand out athletes who will represent their country as they compete for the World Championship of Colt Starting: Ken McNabb (USA), Donal Hancock (Australia) and Tik Maynard (Canada). The three championship competitors will be joined by the Wild Card Challenge Champion, allowing a total of four colt starters to compete for the world title and $125,000 in prize money. Wild Card Challenge competitors include Lindsey Patterson, John Baar and C.D. Wilcox.

Road to the Horse 2024 takes place at the Kentucky Horse Park on March 21-24. Tickets are available at www.RoadtotheHorse.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Follow Road to the Horse on Facebook for the latest information.

