On The Cover

Western Horseman April 2023

Shake, Rattle & Roll. Painting by Teal Coke Blake.

In This Issue

STEWARDS OF THE RANGE

In a remote corner of southeastern Oregon, the historic Roaring Springs Ranch values holistic, collaborative management to steward the ranch’s natural, economic and social resources. BY ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 50

CRACKING THE CASE

A horse’s feet quite literally carry it to a championship, yet the lack of due diligence caring for issues like quarter cracks still plagues the industry. BY KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 62

RANCH MALADIES

Dr. Nathan Canaday highlights five frequent ranch horse maladies and how an owner can be prepared for any situation. BY KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 68

Ride West

Backcountry Heroes and Horses offers veterans a chance to recalibrate their inner compass. Page 18

Health When properly used, Dr. J. Lane Easter says injections can be beneficial for regular maintenance. Page 22

Products Help your horse stay comfortable in the warmer months with this collection of products. Page 30

Rodeo Dan Mortenson retired from bronc riding after seven PRCA World Titles. Page 32

Real Life Ranch Wife Keep cowboys fed and happy in a pinch. Page 40

Conformation Confidence Dr. Jerry Black describes what he looks for when evaluating conformation in Western performance horses. Page 42

Women of the West Grace, wisdom and grit make Sherry Cagan a tough competitor in the cutting pen and a survivor against a serious illness. Page 48

In Every Issue

On The Web | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors

Get your copy here.