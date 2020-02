Horsemanship:

Travel with an Icelandic horse and sheep farmer to gather livestock in the open-range mountains.

Road Stories:

Senior Editor Jennifer Denison takes a first-time photography tour of an iconic Arizona ranch.

Gear:

Clinician Richard Winters explains the differences between various types of snaffle bits.

