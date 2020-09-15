October 2020

On The Cover

Payton Nelson saddles a 2-year-old gelding at Jeff Williams’ training facility in Post, Texas. Read about Williams’ unique colt-starting program on page 48. Photo by Ross Hecox.

In This Issue

EARLY STARTS

Seasoned horseman Jeff Williams guides his crew of kids in starting colts under saddle. The lessons they learn reach beyond training methods and horsemanship skills. By ROSS HECOX, Page 48

A SACRED CARE

Nestled in the Andes Mountains, Rancho Horizontes uses top Quarter Horse and Appaloosa bloodlines to produce big-hearted horses suited for ranch work and the performance arena on any continent. By ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 54

TRY IT BEFORE YOU BUY IT

Test-riding a horse should factor prominently into deciding whether to purchase it. Two professional horsemen share six steps to guide buyers through the process. BY KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 64

RASP OFF THE ROUGH

A healthy hoof can often be maintained with a sharp rasp, a wire brush and a back-easing hoof stand. Meet one young farrier determined to help horse owners learn how to do it. By CHRISTINE HAMILTON, Page 70

RIDE WEST

Women of the West Arizona rancher Lori Todd focused on ranching and raising children before reaching her dream of barrel racing professionally. Page 16

Health Late fall is a good time to double-check broodmare health for the upcoming breeding and foaling season. Page 24

Backcountry There are three types of knots that every horseman should know how to tie, and the sheet bend is one of them. Page 28

Rodeo Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, has become known as the “Rodeo Ark,” having kept the sport afloat during a global pandemic. Page 30

In Every Issue

Leading Off | Baxter Black

Get your copy here.