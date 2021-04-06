Decrease the Risk of Ulcers in Your Horse

Sponsored by Forage First Equine Nutrition – ADM Animal Nutrition

Equine Gastric Ulcer Syndrome (EGUS) and gastric discomfort affect an estimated 50 to 90% of all performance horses. This man-made condition is a product of stress, reduced forage intake, intermittent feeding, confinement, and/or high starch diets. But, through dietary modifications, owners can help improve the gastric environment, thereby decreasing the risk of ulcers in their horses.

Horses with continual access to pasture have a decreased risk of EGUS when compared to their stalled, meal-fed counterparts. If confinement is required, provide free access to a high-quality, long-stem forage. When compared to a concentrate, forages produce twice as much saliva, helping protect the stomach and buffer gastric acid. Forage type is also an important consideration. Alfalfa has a greater buffering capacity when compared to grasses.

If possible, decrease the starch content of the diet. Starch can further decrease gastric pH while producing volatile fatty acids, which can damage the mucosa. If extra calories are needed, use fats such as soybean oil or stabilized rice bran.

ADM’s Forage First® Equine Nutrition is now proud to offer owners another invaluable tool to help support a healthy stomach, Forage First® GS. Forage First GS delivers a unique triple action formula, including a proprietary mineral complex, lecithin, and pectin. The proprietary mineral complex provides marine-derived calcium and magnesium contained in a unique honeycomb structure which acts as a strong buffer, helping neutralize gastric acid. Lecithin, a naturally occurring compound containing natural phospholipid, can interact with the gastric mucosa, helping strengthen the lining of the stomach. Pectin, a water-soluble fiber, can help increase the viscosity of the stomach contents which may help further protect gastric mucosa.

The triple action ingredients are then blended with alfalfa meal for its high calcium buffering capacity. The Forage First GS is a no molasses product allowing for a lower starch and sugar content. Fed at just over a pound a day, it helps promote a healthy gastric environment.

Forage First GS has been tested in clinical situations, here is what Dr. Beau Whitaker, DVM from Brazos Valley Equine Hospital in Salado, TX has to say, “I have used Forage First® GS on multiple client’s horses with diagnostically verified clinical symptoms attributed to poor gastric health. The results have been a reliable resolution of symptoms and verified improvement in visible signs of a balanced gastric environment. Forage First GS is an affordable and effective way to optimize gastric health in my equine patients.”

Forage First GS, your first choice in promoting a healthy gastric environment. Don’t let gastric discomfort STOP your next ride! If you have questions or are interested in more details about Forage First® GS, find us on Facebook or at www.admequine.com. You can also send us an email ([email protected]) or call at (800) 680-8254. Our customer service representatives and Ph.D. nutritionists are always available to help answer any nutrition questions you may have.