The Cowboy Way Presents: Coffee With a Cowboy | Booger Brown talks to Dan James

The popular TV show “The Cowboy Way” has made it possible for many Americans to watch a day in the life of ranchers in the south. While the three cowboys—Bubba Thompson, Booger Brown and Cody Harris—were on a break from production they took time to visit with some fellow cowboys. In this episode of The Cowboy Way Presents: Coffee With a Cowboy Booger sips coffee and speaks with Road to the Horse 2020 Horseman’s Host, Dan James. Dan is a fan favorite Road to the Horse Champion and entertainer. The cowboys chat about rodeos, running cattle in Australia, bareback horseback riding, and how to make the most out of your time during the Corona pandemic.

