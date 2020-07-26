The Cowboy Way Presents: Coffee With a Cowboy | Cody Harris talks to Flint Rasmussen

The popular TV show “The Cowboy Way” has made it possible for many Americans to watch a day in the life of ranchers in the south. While the three cowboys—Bubba Thompson, Booger Brown and Cody Harris—were on a break from production they took time to visit with some fellow cowboys. In this episode of The Cowboy Way Presents: Coffee With a Cowboy Cody shares a laugh and good coffee with funny man, Flint Rasmussen. Flint is a famous PBR Rodeo Clown and Barrelman. The cowboys discuss good clean entertainment, confidence, and what Flint would do for a living if he weren’t in the arena.

