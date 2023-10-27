Pitchfork Ranch to Bring Two Remudas to Road to the Horse 2024!

Since 2003, Road to the Horse has prided itself on bringing the very best American Quarter Horses to the World Championship of Colt Starting. In 2024, the Pitchfork Ranch will bring one of the largest sampling of colts the event has ever seen to the Kentucky Horse Park on March 21-24. For the very first time, Road to the Horse will feature two separate remudas, one devoted to the Wild Card Challenge and the other dedicated to the World Championship competition. The Wild Card Challenge, presented by Platinum Performance, will feature a selection of three-year old Pitchfork Ranch fillies and the World Championship competition will feature three-year old geldings.

Fans will get their first look at the horses on November 1 during the gathering of both the fillies and geldings at the Pitchfork Ranch in Texas. Fans will be able to see photos and videos of the horses across Road to the Horse social media platforms.

“Fans let us know they’d love to see fillies in the round pen at Road to the Horse and we’re excited to shine a spotlight on the ladies in Lexington” states Morris Equine Group President Tina Battock. “We’re thrilled to bring a large variety of colts to Road to the Horse 2024, allowing fans to watch an assortment of the very best Pitchfork Ranch horses in the round pens!”

Fillies have not been used at Road to the Horse since 2005, when Clinton Anderson took the championship title aboard a Bartlett Ranch grey filly called Sultry Safari. Wild Card Challenge competitors Lindsey Patterson, John Baar and C.D. Wilcox will make their selection from the fillies. Road to the Horse 2024 fillies will feature bloodlines that include Peptoboomsmal, Quejanaisalena, WR This Cats Smart, Dual Rey and Playin Attraction.

The Road to the Horse 2024 Championship Competitors will consist of Donal Hancock (Australia) Ken McNabb (USA), and Tik Maynard (Canada), who will be joined by the Wild Card Challenge Champion. Gelding bloodlines include Nasty CD, High Brow Cat, Guthrie City Limits, Playdox, Rockin W and Freckles Playboy.

Road to the Horse 2024 takes place at the Kentucky Horse Park on March 21-24. Tickets are available at www.RoadtotheHorse.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Follow Road to the Horse on Facebook for the latest information.

About Road to the Horse

Founded in 2003, Road to the Horse strives to inspire people to reach a higher level of horsemanship and develop unity with a horse based on trust and not fear. We believe that through education and entertainment, we can change people’s ideas and create a better world for the horse. Road to the Horse competitions identify the superior colt starter who accumulates the highest score. Judging focuses on the competitor and the effectiveness of their horsemanship methodology to communicate, educate, and build a partnership with their colt based on trust. Fans witness the entire journey, from colt selection to the final obstacle challenge. Event schedule and tickets available at www.RoadtotheHorse.com.

Contact:

Road to the Horse

[email protected]

940-859-6512