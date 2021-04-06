As Promised, April 2021 Western Horseman

Horsemanship:

Ben Baldus shares tips for building a successful game plan at a horse show.

Coming Soon!

Culture:

Watch Montana siblings and musical prodigies Brigid and Johnny Reedy perform youthful renditions of some of their favorite old-time songs.

Coming Soon!

Horsemanship:

Patty Ralls discusses her decision to have all women sponsors as she rode to the 2021 World’s Greatest Horsewoman championship at Art of the Cowgirl.

Check it out here.

See inside the issue here.

Purchase your copy here.

Subscribe here.