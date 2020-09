Horsemanship:

Jeff Williams teaches sound horsemanship to the teens helping him start young horses under saddle.

Watch it here.

Artisan:

Colorado leather artist Denice Langley explains how she places silver spots on her pieces.

Coming soon!

How-To:

Slick Robison demonstrates smart ways to use a roping dummy machine when training a rope horse.

Coming soon.

See inside the issue here.

Purchase your copy here.

Subscribe here.