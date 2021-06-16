Western Horseman July 2021
As Promised, July 2021 Western Horseman

Ranching:
Self-appointed fashion reporter Shawn Williams puts his spin on old-school cowboy skills and staying stylish in the process.

Culture:
Cowboy camp cook Glenn Moreland sings his rendition of the traditional song “Colorado Trail.”

Youth Art Contest:
Appreciate artwork of the top 10 finalists in each age division of the 2021 Western Horseman/Cowboy Artists of America Youth Art Contest.

