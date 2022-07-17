On The Cover
At 88, cowboy Wes O’Neal is still horseback and helping on the Waggoner Ranch, where he was employed for 58 years. Photo By: Peter Robbins
In This Issue
THE WILD COW MAN
Ride with Jim Young and his crew as they search for the wildest cattle left in the American West. BY BUD FORCE, Page 50
TALL TALES
Renowned rodeo announcer Bob Tallman refl ects on some of the most influential cowboys he’s had the pleasure of getting to know both in and out of the arena. BY BOB TALLMAN WITH KYLE PARTAIN, Page 72
THE COWBOY WAY
Ranch life looks different from one part of America to another, but the patterns of life share similarities. Seven ranchers in various regions around the United States share insight on how they ranch in their areas. BY ABIGAIL BOATWRIGHT, Page 76
Ride West
Giving Cowboying with a cause, His Cavvy Foundation has created a community of support for ranching families in need. Page 19
Women of the West A true love for taking care of cattle keeps Texas cowgirl Pam McCleskey content. Page 24
Western Art In a rare collaboration, Canadian artist Shannon Lawlor rendered a collection of paintings based on the photography of longtime ranch manager Bob Moorhouse. Page 26
Western Stops Deep history and amazing heritage of African American cowboys is on display at The Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg, Texas. Page 30
Backcountry Veteran packer Guy Zoellner explains three vital things to consider before every backcountry trip, including necessities for the trail. Page 34
Rodeo PRCA tie-down roper John Douch heads into the summer rodeo run prepping for his second straight National Finals Rodeo qualification after winning big in Houston. Page 38
Craftsman Following his traditional Texas roots, bit- and spurmaker Chad Cunningham puts a unique twist on Damascus steel. Page 42
Real Life Ranch Wife Ranch wife Jolynn Young talks through 10 years of marriage and lessons learned. Page 46
Products Outfit your horse with durable leather gear designed to be comfortable and practical. Page 48
In Every Issue
Online | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors | Baxter Black
