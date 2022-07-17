On The Cover

Western Horseman August 2022

At 88, cowboy Wes O’Neal is still horseback and helping on the Waggoner Ranch, where he was employed for 58 years. Photo By: Peter Robbins

In This Issue

THE WILD COW MAN

Ride with Jim Young and his crew as they search for the wildest cattle left in the American West. BY BUD FORCE, Page 50

TALL TALES

Renowned rodeo announcer Bob Tallman refl ects on some of the most influential cowboys he’s had the pleasure of getting to know both in and out of the arena. BY BOB TALLMAN WITH KYLE PARTAIN, Page 72

THE COWBOY WAY

Ranch life looks different from one part of America to another, but the patterns of life share similarities. Seven ranchers in various regions around the United States share insight on how they ranch in their areas. BY ABIGAIL BOATWRIGHT, Page 76

Ride West

Giving Cowboying with a cause, His Cavvy Foundation has created a community of support for ranching families in need. Page 19

Women of the West A true love for taking care of cattle keeps Texas cowgirl Pam McCleskey content. Page 24

Western Art In a rare collaboration, Canadian artist Shannon Lawlor rendered a collection of paintings based on the photography of longtime ranch manager Bob Moorhouse. Page 26

Western Stops Deep history and amazing heritage of African American cowboys is on display at The Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg, Texas. Page 30

Backcountry Veteran packer Guy Zoellner explains three vital things to consider before every backcountry trip, including necessities for the trail. Page 34

Rodeo PRCA tie-down roper John Douch heads into the summer rodeo run prepping for his second straight National Finals Rodeo qualification after winning big in Houston. Page 38

Craftsman Following his traditional Texas roots, bit- and spurmaker Chad Cunningham puts a unique twist on Damascus steel. Page 42

Real Life Ranch Wife Ranch wife Jolynn Young talks through 10 years of marriage and lessons learned. Page 46

Products Outfit your horse with durable leather gear designed to be comfortable and practical. Page 48

In Every Issue

Online | Opening Shot | Leading Off | Events | Contributors | Baxter Black

