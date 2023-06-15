On The Cover

R.A. Brown, son of Rob A. Brown of the Rob A. Brown Ranch, rests easy in his saddle, knowing he can depend on Ima Wanna RAB, or “Bubba,” to always keep his cool in high-pressure situations. From performing in the show pen to gathering cattle, Bubba is most valued for always doing his best and being a hard-knocking good horse. Photography by Kate Bradley Byars.

MORE THAN MONEY

A good, solid horse that can work the ranch to help get the job done is worth its weight in gold. BY KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 70

HANDS-ON AT THE HATCHET RANCH

In the American Southwest, the Peterson family seamlessly weaves their passion for ranching with team roping and ranch rodeo. BY ANDRIA HAUTAMAKI, Page 82

FOCUS ON THE FUTURE

The future is bright for Clay McKesson’s family’s 4M Quarter Horses . BY KATE BRADLEY BYARS, Page 94

Ride West

Family Ranch The Wiens family’s Colorado beef cattle ranch is evolving and strengthening their longtime ties to the state’s agriculture community. Page 18

Conformation Confidence A good ranch horse is a priceless companion for the working cowboy. Bill End describes what he looks for when evaluating ranch horse conformation. Page 25

Real Life Ranch Wife It’s less hair-on-cowhide and more horsehair everywhere. Page 32

Rodeo The National High School Rodeo Association celebrates its diamond year. Page 34

Arena All Stars From the reining arena to the ranch horse classes, Whizenboonsmal excels at his job and does things his way. Page 40

Craftsmanship In a quiet corner of northwest Georgia, this haymaker builds in-demand custom felts for cowboys across the West. Page 46

Homestead It’s a new take on an old favorite: living at the barn. Barndominiums are what dreams are made of for people who never want to leave the barn, both as a kid and now in adulthood. Page 54

Women of the West Amanda Mayfield makes the most of life in the Chihuahuan Desert, raising cattle and competing in versatility events with her Quarter Horses. Page 60

Reviews Dr. Madison Seaman’s, MS DVM, gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of an equine veterinarian in his first book. Page 62

Craftsmanship Cowboy gear has been honed for generations to be practical, comfortable and easy to pack. These essential items will help make your stay in the great outdoors a little easier. Page 64

